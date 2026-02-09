Canada Olympic goalies 'excited to go out there and prove everyone wrong'

MILAN -- Right away, you could tell Jon Cooper wanted to get it off his chest, to put an end to the skepticism that is following Team Canada's goaltending into the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"All right," Cooper said with a sigh, starting a long answer when he was asked a two-part question about Canada's goaltending after practice Monday.

One, does he think some of the skepticism around Canada's goaltending stems from the fact that Jordan Binnington, Darcy Kuemper and Logan Thompson are not Patrick Roy, Martin Brodeur, Roberto Luongo and Carey Price?

The first three are Hall of Famers. Price probably will be soon.

Roy didn't come away with a medal at the Olympics in 1998, but Brodeur carried Team Canada to gold in 2002, Luongo did it in 2010, and Price nearly was perfect in winning gold in 2014.

They represent a golden age in Canadian goaltending.

"Partially, yes," Cooper said. "Has Canada had a string of goaltenders that have been exceptional, Hall of Famers? They have. Have they been a part of this tournament and won? They have."

Two, what does Cooper think of the overall narrative that on a team loaded with superstars, elite talent, terrific depth, speed, skill, all of it, Canada's goaltending is viewed as its weakest link, the area of the game that could sink its chances at a third straight gold medal at an Olympics that features NHL players.

This is where he defiantly dug in.

"To me, Carey Price goes down as one of the greatest goalies for sure of his generation and of all time. He was a winner. We have those guys," Cooper said. "Some of these guys may not go down as generational goaltenders, but they're Stanley Cup winners. They have championship pedigree. They've made the big saves at the times they've needed to. I watched that in Darcy Kuemper in my own building in Tampa. I watched it in Jordan Binnington. I've watched Logan Thompson the last two years. Like, they're as good as anybody, and what they've done for us not only last year but as teammates, I mean, we have all the faith in the world in them. I understand people have to write about stuff, but our guys go through a wall for them and they do the same for us. To me, it's not a story. I don't know where it comes from."

It was as if saying all of that was cathartic for Cooper, that getting the chance to go to bat for Canada's goalies was exactly what he wanted before a puck dropped for real in this tournament.

He's not alone.

"Everyone always just says how they think the goaltending is the weakest part (of Team Canada)," Thompson said. "I mean, it's been the word for the last couple of years. I don't see it that way. I don't think we see it that way. But for some reason everyone else does."