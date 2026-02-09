Canada Olympic goalies 'excited to go out there and prove everyone wrong'

Binnington, Kuemper, Thompson are confident in their chances to help win gold medal

Binnington Thompson CAN split

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MILAN -- Right away, you could tell Jon Cooper wanted to get it off his chest, to put an end to the skepticism that is following Team Canada's goaltending into the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"All right," Cooper said with a sigh, starting a long answer when he was asked a two-part question about Canada's goaltending after practice Monday.

One, does he think some of the skepticism around Canada's goaltending stems from the fact that Jordan Binnington, Darcy Kuemper and Logan Thompson are not Patrick Roy, Martin Brodeur, Roberto Luongo and Carey Price?

The first three are Hall of Famers. Price probably will be soon.

Roy didn't come away with a medal at the Olympics in 1998, but Brodeur carried Team Canada to gold in 2002, Luongo did it in 2010, and Price nearly was perfect in winning gold in 2014.

They represent a golden age in Canadian goaltending.

"Partially, yes," Cooper said. "Has Canada had a string of goaltenders that have been exceptional, Hall of Famers? They have. Have they been a part of this tournament and won? They have."

Two, what does Cooper think of the overall narrative that on a team loaded with superstars, elite talent, terrific depth, speed, skill, all of it, Canada's goaltending is viewed as its weakest link, the area of the game that could sink its chances at a third straight gold medal at an Olympics that features NHL players.

This is where he defiantly dug in.

"To me, Carey Price goes down as one of the greatest goalies for sure of his generation and of all time. He was a winner. We have those guys," Cooper said. "Some of these guys may not go down as generational goaltenders, but they're Stanley Cup winners. They have championship pedigree. They've made the big saves at the times they've needed to. I watched that in Darcy Kuemper in my own building in Tampa. I watched it in Jordan Binnington. I've watched Logan Thompson the last two years. Like, they're as good as anybody, and what they've done for us not only last year but as teammates, I mean, we have all the faith in the world in them. I understand people have to write about stuff, but our guys go through a wall for them and they do the same for us. To me, it's not a story. I don't know where it comes from."

It was as if saying all of that was cathartic for Cooper, that getting the chance to go to bat for Canada's goalies was exactly what he wanted before a puck dropped for real in this tournament.

He's not alone.

"Everyone always just says how they think the goaltending is the weakest part (of Team Canada)," Thompson said. "I mean, it's been the word for the last couple of years. I don't see it that way. I don't think we see it that way. But for some reason everyone else does."

Said Kuemper: "I think when you use the names that you were saying (Roy, Brodeur, Luongo, Price), those are Hall of Famers, so maybe that's where it all stems from. But we're really confident with the three of us, our union. We know what we're all capable of. We're just looking forward to getting started here."

Their confidence, and disbelief in the narrative, is understandable.

All three goalies are Stanley Cup champions, Binnington as a starter with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, Kuemper as a starter with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, and Thompson as a backup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

Binnington arguably was the biggest reason why Canada won the 4 Nations Face-Off last year, when Canadian goaltending also was very much in question, if not in doubt.

His performance in the final, making 31 saves, six in overtime, to defeat Team USA 3-2, correctly is lauded as one of Canada's best goaltending performances in a best-on-best competition.

"I think that's what keeps me going in some aspects, is proving myself and seeing what I'm capable of and seeing where I can take it," Binnington said. "That's something I've used as motivation. That's just part of sports, is people are going to doubt you, and it's how you handle it. For me, it's just staying in my own process and building my game and trying to get better every day, every year, and seeing where it takes me."

But it hasn’t taken Binnington very far this season with the Blues. It has been a struggle to say the least.

His eight wins, 3.65 goals-against average and .864 save percentage all are last among the 12 Canada-born goalies who have played in at least 20 games.

Those numbers are part of the reason why the negative narrative around Canada's goaltending exists. But Binnington said it's easy for him to compartmentalize what is happening in the NHL with what could happen in the Olympics if he is given a chance.

"This is a completely different environment," Binnington said. "It's been in the back of our minds or in our minds for the last 6-8 months-plus. The moment is here, and it's about just letting go, playing free and playing your style."

Thompson and Kuemper have better numbers than Binnington this season, but they weren't part of the 4 Nations experience last year. Canada's other two goalies in the tournament were Adin Hill and Samuel Montembeault.

So while Cooper hasn't confirmed it, it's reasonable to think Binnington has a good shot at getting first crack when Canada opens the tournament against Czechia at Santagiulia Arena on Thursday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC).

"Anyone in this tournament obviously belongs to be here,” Binnington said. "There's always something to talk about out there. I think for us it's just sticking together and whoever's in there is just supporting and pushing each other. It's been fun so far. We're just working at it day to day, and we'll see how it all plays out."

Cooper and Canada's goalies have a feeling they know how it will play out.

"Excited to go out there and prove everyone wrong," Thompson said.

Related Content

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026: Group A preview

Celebrini is 'going to be asked to play a big role' for Team Canada at Olympics

Crosby named Team Canada captain for Milano Cortina Games

Canada carries gold-or-bust expectations into Milano Cortina Olympics

Canada projected lines for Olympics by NHL.com

Team Canada roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Celebrini, Horvat

Unmasked: Goalies able to break in new Olympic gear quicker than ever

Thompson sharp in return to Capitals, ready for Olympics with Canada

Olympics

Bellemare crowns hockey career with 1st Olympic appearance

Pastrnak 'chilling' with Team Czechia ahead of pressure-filled Olympics

Draisaitl named Team Germany captain for 2026 Olympics

MacKinnon all business for Canada in quest for Olympic gold

Landeskog healthy, ‘grateful for the opportunity’ with Team Sweden at Olympics

Team Finland goalie breakdown for Milano Cortina Olympics

Fantasy rankings for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Color of Hockey: Black Rosie Media will be busy at Olympics

Moser, Team Switzerland feeling at home in Milan for Olympics

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026: Group A preview

Zizing ‘Em Up: Daly talks Olympics, playoff races with NHL.com

NHL players arrive at Winter Olympics fueled by adrenaline, pride, camaraderie

Granlund 'the right choice' for Team Finland captain at Olympics

Celebrini is 'going to be asked to play a big role' for Team Canada at Olympics

Crosby named Team Canada captain for Milano Cortina Games

Team Switzerland has ‘a lot of confidence,’ primed to win Olympic medal

Matthews named captain, 'extremely honored' to play for Team USA at Olympics

Jack Hughes practices, ready to go for Team USA at 2026 Olympics