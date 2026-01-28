McDavid relishing first chance to play for Canada at Olympics

EDMONTON -- The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are less than two weeks away, but Connor McDavid says they have been in the back of his mind all season.

"Going into the summer, you know you need a big summer and a big year," the Edmonton Oilers captain said Wednesday. "You have to play a lot of hockey and get yourself ready for what should be a great tournament. I'm definitely excited about it, it's on my mind a lot these days for sure and I'm excited to get going."

With NHL players participating in the Olympics for the first time since 2014, this is McDavid's first chance to play for Team Canada in the Games.

"It's the biggest sporting event in the world and to do it together with 25 of Canada's best hockey players, it's a dream come true, it really is," McDavid said. "I know everybody feels the same way and we're just looking for the opportunity to go over and play."

Edmonton has four games remaining on its schedule before the Olympic break.

The Oilers host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA), the Minnesota Wild on Saturday and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, before traveling to play the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and recently recalled forward Josh Samanski will represent the Oilers at the Olympics. Draisaitl, and Samanski, who made his NHL debut in a 7-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, will play for Team Germany.

The men's Olympic hockey tournament begins Feb. 11, and concludes with the gold medal game Feb. 22. Canada is in Group A of the 12-team tournament with Czechia, Switzerland and France.

Canada's first game is against Czechia on Feb. 12 (10:40 a.m. ET; USA, CBC Gem, CBC).

The Olympics open on Feb. 6, but McDavid is not sure if he will be able to take in any other events while in Italy.

"It's the Olympic Games, but it's a hockey tournament at the end of the day, and we're there to play hockey and we're there to do a job," McDavid said. "It will be cool to experience the city and know what it's like. I think (events) are pretty spread out this year with things happening all over the place, so it might be a little bit of a unique experience. But we're there to play a hockey tournament and are there to win."

Canada has won gold at three of the five Olympic tournaments featuring NHL players: 2002 (Salt Lake City), 2010 (Vancouver) and 2014 (2014). The Czech Republic won in 1998 (Nagano) and Sweden won in 2006 (Turin). The NHL did not participate at the Olympics in 2018 (Pyeongchang) and 2022 (Beijing).

"I vaguely remember the 2002 one," said McDavid, who is now 29. "I remember the whole thing with the Looney and the ice that was a pretty cool story looking back on. Obviously there's the Sid (Crosby) one in 2010. I remember that one pretty good."

Crosby scored the golden goal to defeat the United States 3-2 in overtime of the gold medal game in 2010, which became an iconic hockey moment in Canada.