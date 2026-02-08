Celebrini is 'going to be asked to play a big role' for Team Canada at Olympics

MILAN -- The first teenager to represent Team Canada at an Olympics involving NHL players walked into the dressing room about an hour before the first practice on Sunday and found out he was going to be on the same line as arguably the best player in the world.

Welcome, Macklin Celebrini, to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Meet Connor McDavid, your new linemate.

"It's fun. It's great," Celebrini said after the practice at Santagiulia Arena. "I think we've got to get a little chemistry, but it is super cool."

They skated together for an hour, with McDavid in the middle, Celebrini on his left and Tom Wilson at right wing.

"Definitely a good blend of different things, and together I think we'll make a good line," McDavid said.

Canada coach Jon Cooper obviously thinks so, too, but he still tried his best to deflect when repeatedly asked about the line combination, saying it's just Day 1.

This is true. The lines may very well look different when Canada practices again here on Monday morning, or at least by the time it plays its first game against Czechia at Santagiulia Arena on Thursday (10:30 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC).

But even Cooper couldn't hide his excitement about putting McDavid and Celebrini together with Wilson.

"I think Macklin Celebrini can play on any line and have success, as could Connor McDavid," Cooper said. "There's so many things that go into this, and that's why it's tough to answer these questions on the first day of practice, because you have to start somewhere. We have to put a group of guys together, but I'll tell you, it sure is fun."

It is because Cooper knows how Celebrini could impact Canada in the tournament.

That is why he's here despite his age.

"He may be, what, 19 years old, his physical body is, but his acumen for the game is not," Cooper said. "He's wise beyond his years. So, I can't sit here and look at him as this kid. I've been with him. I was with him at Worlds and followed his path closely. Speaking with the players, this kid is wise beyond his years. Now, this is the first practice on the first day of the tournament, but if he's shown anything to all of us in his NHL year, he's a pretty special player. I don't do any award voting and stuff like that, but there sure seems to be a lot of people on your side of the fence there saying this kid might be up for some big-time awards. So, take his age out of it. He's a (heck) of a hockey player."

For Celebrini, who is fourth in the NHL and first on the San Jose Sharks with 81 points (28 goals, 53 assists) in 55 games this season, skating with McDavid is educational.

"He's just such a unique player," Celebrini said. "There's no one else like him in the world. The speed and pace that he plays with, it's something I've got to get used to, but it's going to be great. If we stay together, it's just going to get better."

McDavid is game to give it a ride and see if it works with Celebrini.

"I've only been around him a little bit, but even just that little bit of being around him, I can tell how much he puts into it, how hard he works, how much he cares about it," McDavid said. "It's been impressive to see. He's such a young guy, but to make this team, and not only to make this team, but he's going to be asked to play a big role, that's incredible."

This isn't the first time Celebrini is being asked to play a big role for Canada on a line with one of the greatest players in the game, though.

He played with Sidney Crosby at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. In eight games at that tournament, Crosby had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) while Celebrini had six (three goals, three assists).

That was an educational experience as well.

"I think when you play with someone you looked up to and someone who is one of the best players ever, you look to defer to them and give them the puck, but they don't always want the puck," Celebrini said.

Translation: Don't defer if he plays with McDavid here in Italy.

"Just learning those situations and trusting my abilities and what I can do," Celebrini said.

That's all Cooper and Canada expect from Celebrini.

"When I talk about guys not wanting to defer, guys playing with confidence, you know, that's a guy you're not going to worry (about)," Canada forward Sam Reinhart said. "He wants the puck on his stick. He's going to go into a battle and you expect to come out with it."

