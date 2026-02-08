Celebrini is 'going to be asked to play a big role' for Team Canada at Olympics

MILAN -- The first teenager to represent Team Canada at an Olympics involving NHL players walked into the dressing room about an hour before the first practice on Sunday and found out he was going to be on the same line as arguably the best player in the world.

Welcome, Macklin Celebrini, to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Meet Connor McDavid, your new linemate.

"It's fun. It's great," Celebrini said after the practice at Santagiulia Arena. "I think we've got to get a little chemistry, but it is super cool."

They skated together for an hour, with McDavid in the middle, Celebrini on his left and Tom Wilson at right wing.

"Definitely a good blend of different things, and together I think we'll make a good line," McDavid said.

Canada coach Jon Cooper obviously thinks so, too, but he still tried his best to deflect when repeatedly asked about the line combination, saying it's just Day 1.

This is true. The lines may very well look different when Canada practices again here on Monday morning, or at least by the time it plays its first game against Czechia at Santagiulia Arena on Thursday (10:30 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC).

But even Cooper couldn't hide his excitement about putting McDavid and Celebrini together with Wilson.

"I think Macklin Celebrini can play on any line and have success, as could Connor McDavid," Cooper said. "There's so many things that go into this, and that's why it's tough to answer these questions on the first day of practice, because you have to start somewhere. We have to put a group of guys together, but I'll tell you, it sure is fun."

It is because Cooper knows how Celebrini could impact Canada in the tournament.

That is why he's here despite his age.

"He may be, what, 19 years old, his physical body is, but his acumen for the game is not," Cooper said. "He's wise beyond his years. So, I can't sit here and look at him as this kid. I've been with him. I was with him at Worlds and followed his path closely. Speaking with the players, this kid is wise beyond his years. Now, this is the first practice on the first day of the tournament, but if he's shown anything to all of us in his NHL year, he's a pretty special player. I don't do any award voting and stuff like that, but there sure seems to be a lot of people on your side of the fence there saying this kid might be up for some big-time awards. So, take his age out of it. He's a (heck) of a hockey player."