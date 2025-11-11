Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 speech highlights

BRIANNA DECKER: ‘The real reward’
Brianna Decker said she was humbled, overwhelmed with gratitude and still in disbelief. She thanked her fellow inductees, the selection committee and the Hockey Hall of Fame board of directors.
“From the very beginning, I was surrounded by people who shaped me, not just as a player, but as a person,” she said. “Every single teammate that I ever had has left a mark on me.”
Decker mentioned Amanda Kessel and twin sisters Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, high school teammates at Shattuck-St. Mary’s.
“They are some of the fiercest and most talented competitors I ever shared the ice with,” she said. “That experience taught me about dedication, about setting standards for excellence that went far beyond the rink.”
She mentioned Hilary Knight, Meghan Duggan and Alex Cavallini, college teammates at the University of Wisconsin.
“Those years were transformative for me,” Decker said. “We weren’t just building a team, we were building a family and we pushed each other every single day. And it wasn’t just the wins or the titles that made it special, it was the accountability and the trust that we had and the love that we had for one another.”
She mentioned Kacey Bellamy, Megan Bozek and Kendall Coyne Schofield, with whom she played for the United States.
“They taught me how to be bold, they taught me how to lead and they taught me how to fight for something greater in life,” she said. “What stands out most when I look back at this is, these teammates, they didn’t just make be a better player. Like I said, they made me a better person. They challenged me, they believed in me. We laughed, we cried. And they certainly helped shaped me.”
She thanked her coaches, especially Gordie Stafford in high school and Mark Johnson in college, and her family members, calling them her “first team.”
“The early mornings, long drives, the emotional highs and lows, you were there for it all,” she said. “You believed in me when I doubted myself, and your love gave me the foundation to chase my dreams without fear.”
Decker thanked USA Hockey, saying wearing the U.S. jersey was “one of the proudest moments of her life,” and she closed with an inspiring message.
“Hockey has given me so much,” she said. “It’s given me lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories and now this incredible honor. I never played for the accolades, but this moment means the world to me, because it sure does represent all the people who supported me all the way.
“To every young player out there dreaming of what is possible, know it’s not about how many goals you score or how many games you win. It’s about the people you meet, the relationships you build and the character you grow that truly is the real reward.
“And finally, for every young girl out there, never let anyone tell you a woman can’t be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.” -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist