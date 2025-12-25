Trocheck returning with Rangers to face Panthers in Winter Classic

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Vincent Trocheck spent his first seven seasons in the NHL playing in South Florida and watching so many of the cold-weather U.S. markets from Washington to Boston to Minnesota to Denver to St. Louis to Pittsburgh to New York get to host an outdoor game.
"We just always assumed it would never happen for us," Trocheck told NHL.com about that time with the Panthers. "Logistically I feel like it's just very hard and it didn't make sense. It was talked about briefly here and there, but that's it."
Well, it's happening, and Trocheck will be there for it, only on the other side, a visitor from one of those markets when the Florida Panthers, his old team, take on the New York Rangers, his current team, in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami on Jan. 2 (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).
Trocheck had 282 points (111 goals, 171 assists) in 420 games with the Panthers from 2014-20.
He was 20 years old when he played his first NHL game, March 7, 2014.
He was 26, married and a father to son Leo when he played his last game with the Panthers on Feb. 22, 2020, before they traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes two days later.
"I mean, I grew up as a person there," Trocheck said. "I was 20 years old when I got there. I played there for six and a half seasons. My son was born five years into it. I started my career there. I bought a house there. I went from being a kid to being a dad. I played 400 games there. So it holds a special place in mine and my family's heart."