Winter Classic in Miami, milestones among 10 things to watch in NHL before Olympic break

The NHL resumes play following its holiday break with 13 games on Saturday. That begins a busy six-week stretch in the hockey world leading up to Feb. 6-24 break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Here are 10 things to watch for between now and then.

2026 IIHF World Junior Championship

The United States will try to win its third straight title at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minnesota beginning Friday and ending with the gold medal game on Jan. 5. The U.S. would be the first country to win the tournament in three consecutive years since Canada’s run of five consecutive titles from 2005-2009. Eight players who helped the U.S. repeat as champions in 2025 are back: forwards Cole Eiserman (New York Islanders), James Hagens (Boston Bruins), Max Plante (Detroit Red Wings), Teddy Stiga (Nashville Predators) and Brodie Ziemer (Buffalo Sabres) and defensemen Logan Hensler (Ottawa Senators), Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals) and Adam Kleber (Sabres). Among the top prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft expected to compete are forwards Gavin McKenna (Canada), Adam Novotny (Czechia) and Ivar Stenberg (Sweden), and defensemen Carson Carels (Canada) and Keaton Verhoeff (Canada).

Olympic rosters due, to be announced

NHL players will be back in the Winter Olympics for the first time since 2014. The 12 countries to compete in men’s ice hockey at the Winter Olympics -- Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States -- each named six players to their preliminary rosters in June. The remainder of their 25-player rosters must be submitted by Dec. 31. France announced all but one of its players on its roster Tuesday. The rest of the rosters will be announced on or shortly after Dec. 31. Slovakia and Finland play the opening game of the tournament in Milan on Feb. 11.

Winter Classic heads to Miami

The 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic will enter uncharted territory when the New York Rangers take play the Florida Panthers at loanDepot park in Miami on Jan. 2 (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS). It will be the NHL’s first outdoor game in Florida with plans to open the retractable roof at loanDepot park, home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins. This will be the Rangers’ sixth outdoor game after winning each of their first five. It will be the first for the Panthers, who will try this season to become the first team to win the Stanley Cup in three consecutive seasons since the New York Islanders’ run of four in a row from 1980-1983. Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has yet to play since having surgery to repair torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia on Aug. 22, but he could be back in time for the Winter Classic.