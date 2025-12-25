Thompson named Unmasked Goalie of Year for path to Capitals’ No. 1 

Has gone from undrafted to likely spot on Canada Olympic team

Logan Thompson WSH

© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Logan Thompson has gone from playing Canadian university hockey to one of the top Canadian goalies in the NHL and a seemingly sure spot on Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in less than seven years. Perhaps no goalie in the NHL represents the late-blooming nature of the position as well as the Washington Capitals goalie.

Given the number of other undrafted goalies currently playing key roles in the NHL this season, that combination of trend-setting and success made the 28-year-old an easy choice as the 2025 Unmasked Goalie of the Year.

Thompson is near the top of most key goaltending statistics in the calendar year 2025, including 30 wins (ninth) and a .625 winning percentage in 48 starts. Among the goalies who played at least 25 games in 2025, Thompson is tied for 11th in the NHL with a .911 save percentage, 10th with a 2.43 save percentage, tied for eighth with four shutouts (tied for eighth), and was ninth in the percentage of games started in which he posted a save percentage above .900 at 61.2 percent (30 of 49).

“I always feel like I believed in myself that I could be a top goalie in every league I played in; I don’t like to look at my numbers,” Thompson told NHL.com during his rise to NHL regular, explaining how that shift in focus helped fuel it.

TOR@WSH: Thompson makes 22 saves for his second shutout of season

Which also makes Thompson a perfect fit for the eighth annual Unmasked Award, which was established to recognize not only individual excellence at the position, but also themes that dominate the conversation about goaltending during the previous 12 months. It won't always be the best goalie who wins; it could be one who starts a statistical revolution, develops an equipment innovation, pioneers a new save technique, or leads the way in a trend adopted around the NHL.

Thompson may not be big on statistics, but he checks a lot of the trend boxes.

That starts with his unique path to the NHL as an undrafted goalie, going to Brock University for one season after being unable to land a professional contract after four seasons playing in the Canadian Hockey League. Thompson then played eight games for Adirondak in the ECHL in 2018-19 and 32 more in that league in 2019-20. He eventually worked his way up to a full-time role with the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2021-22 season.

Now, Thompson is not alone among undrafted goalies having a significant impact in the NHL during the past year. Jet Greaves of the Columbus Blue Jackets is third in save percentage (.921) among goalies to play at least 25 games in 2025. Casey DeSmith of the Dallas Stars is sixth (.916).

This season alone, Thompson is tied for fifth in save percentage (.917) among all goalies to play at least 10 games, and the top 20 includes DeSmith (seventh, .915), Devin Cooley of the Calgary Flames (tied for ninth, .914), Brandon Bussi of the Carolina Hurricanes and David Rittich of the New York Islanders (tied for 11th, .913), none of whom were selected in the NHL Draft.

Fellow undrafted goalie Alex Lyon of the Buffalo Sabres is 23rd at .907 and carried a six-game winning streak into the holiday break.

With reduced workloads for starters, and injuries impacting depth charts, late-blooming goalies like Cooley and Bussi are being trusted to perform despite being in their first full NHL seasons at ages 28 and 27, respectively. Oftentimes those types of success stories are filed under “goalies take longer to develop,” and while that can be true in many cases, it’s also true that for many of those goalies, it’s a new message, or a new voice delivering it, that leads to the late turnaround.

That was the case for Cooley and Thompson, and that message was similar. It’s also part of another increasingly common theme among goalies currently excelling in the NHL: More conservative positioning in the crease, which makes it easier to keep up with the rise in both pace and east-west passing plays.

“I was really aggressive,” Thompson said of his early days in Vegas. “I was trying too hard and always wanted to be at the top of my crease and wanted to move around a lot. … At the end of my last season [in Vegas] and credit to (Golden Knights goalie coach) Sean Burke, but I finally started to grasp playing more in your blue paint and less is more and just letting the play come to you.”

It's a sentiment echoed by Cooley and fellow Flames goalie Dustin Wolf, whose adoption of deeper positioning, both relative to the top of the crease and east-west relative to his posts, bucked the stereotypes surrounding small goalies and was a big part of being a Calder Trophy finalist as NHL Rookie of the Year.

Thompson’s battle and athleticism isn’t lost behind that initial depth, and his patient, active hands are a big part of his success with it. But being part of that trend is one more reason he’s a perfect 2025 Unmasked Goalie of the Year.

PAST WINNERS

Connor Hellebuyck, 2024
Marc-Andre Fleury, 2023
Linus Ullmark, 2022
Marc-Andre Fleury, 2021
Andrei Vasilevskiy, 2020
Robin Lehner, 2019
Pekka Rinne, 2018

Related Content

NHL EDGE stats: Vezina Trophy race wide open

Unmasked: Goalies getting winning edge from personalized skate blades

Butterfly posture getting closer look from teams due to injury impact on hips

Unmasked: Rest key for goalies with condensed schedule

Latest News

Top games to watch when NHL resumes Saturday

Trocheck returning with Rangers to face Panthers in Winter Classic

NHL On Tap: Avalanche look to keep rolling against Golden Knights

European notebook: NHL-affiliated prospects heading to World Junior Championships

Winter Classic in Miami, milestones among 10 things to watch in NHL before Olympic break

AHL Notebook: Looking back at top stories of 2025

Winter Classic in MLB park brings things ‘full circle’ for Panthers GM

Christmas Day NHL hockey memories as evergreen as mistletoe

On Tap: Day 1 of 2026 World Junior Championship

Predators, Mammoth each have NHL-high 7 prospects at 2026 World Junior Championship

Super 16: Reasons for optimism entering holiday break

'Winning is the expectation' for U.S. at World Juniors

2026 World Junior Championship predictions

Predators, Sabres among surprise teams discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

NHL EDGE stats: Sabres show signs of potential turnaround

Islanders in playoff mix thanks to play at UBS Arena

Geekie, Jones among Olympic roster sleeper picks discussed by NHL.com

World Junior Championship has become 'a special tradition' since 1st tournament 50 years ago