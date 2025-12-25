NHL On Tap: Avalanche look to keep rolling against Golden Knights

There are 13 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, including four nationally televised in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Avalanche looks to roll 7 in Vegas

The Colorado Avalanche (27-2-7) go for their seventh win in a row when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-10) at T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT). Nathan MacKinnon's eight-game point streak ended in a 1-0 win at the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday, but Colorado still managed to reach an NHL-leading 61 points and became the fourth team in NHL history to hit the 60-point mark in 36 games. They also extended their point streak to nine games (8-0-1). Mitch Marner has the hot hand for Vegas with two goals in a 7-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday that ended a three-game losing streak (0-2-1) and nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past five games. Marner is second on the Golden Knights with 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 35 games.

Future Olympic teammates Tkachuk, Matthews featured

Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators visit Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Battle of Ontario at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNO, SNP) before they become teammates on Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The Senators and Maple Leafs meet for first time since the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round, when Toronto defeated Ottawa in six games. Matthews (34 points; 17 goals, 17 assists) has outscored Tkachuk (18 points; seven goals, 11 assists) in their head-to-head regular-season series of 26 games (11-11-4), although Ottawa has won each of the last five dating to Dec. 27, 2023. Toronto (16-15-5) hopes to build off a 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday that ended a three-game losing streak during which they were outscored 14-4. The Senators (18-13-5) are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday that ended a four-game winning streak. Tim Stutzle scored and has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) during an eight-game point streak. Ottawa forward Claude Giroux will play his 1,300th NHL game.