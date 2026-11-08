Recap: Canes Blast Blackhawks Behind Historic Offensive Onslaught

RALEIGH, N.C. - Rolling to their second straight seven-goal margin of victory at Lenovo Center, the Carolina Hurricanes hammered the Chicago Blackhawks 9-2 on Saturday.
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As was the case in New York two nights earlier, the Canes were up by two before the contest was four minutes old. Seth Jarvis got the party started just 94 seconds in, capitalizing on a friendly ricochet that wound up on his stick. Shortly afterward, it was Jackson Blake's turn, getting on the end of a perfectly placed Nikolaj Ehlers feed at the back post.
Pouring on the pressure, Jordan Martinook slotted home two more tallies to make it 4-0. Set up by Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Eric Robinson on both occasions, the Canes' alternate captain put the game out of reach before the end of the first period.
More of the same ensued after the break; Andrei Svechnikov put home his own rebound after some slick moves in the slot, then Sebastian Aho capitalized on a 2-on-1 with Sean Walker. Chicago elected to swap netminders at that point, but the hosts weren't done, as Alexander Nikishin marked his return to action with a goal to make it 7-0 through 40 minutes.
The Blackhawks ultimately broke Pyotr Kochetkov's shutout bid with back-to-back markers in the third period, but the Hurricanes answered with another pair of their own from Shayne Gostisbehere and Svechnikov in the final five minutes.
Kochetkov moved to 11-1-0 on the year with 18 saves on 20 shots.