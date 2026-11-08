Recap: Canes Blast Blackhawks Behind Historic Offensive Onslaught

They Said It...

Jordan Martinook giving his assessment of the win…

“It was good. The start was incredible. What did we give up, one or two shots for the first 15 minutes? Then, obviously, we were pouring it on. That’s a good one to send us off with.”

Jordan Martinook continuing on the first period…

“As an opposing team coming in here, it’s a hard place to play. Especially when (we) can get it going quick. It’s hard. It’s fun to be on the side where you’re just kind of running downhill. It was a great start.”

Rod Brind’Amour on what impressed him most tonight...

“I thought the second period. We had the big lead after the first, and we didn’t really let off of it. I think they had two or three shots in the second period, so that’s a good number. It means we’re doing things right. Then it really gets out of hand… It’s tough to stay with it the whole time, and for the most part, I thought we were able to do that.”

Jesperi Kotkaniemi giving rave review of Alexander Nikishin’s season debut…

“He was great. He’s always been great. He always has a great mindset too. He works hard like everyone here. He’s always positive when he comes in here, and I’m not surprised he’s playing that well already.”

Jordan Martinook on Jesperi Kotkaniemi getting rewarded as of late…

“This probably hasn’t been said, but even if you go back to last year, the way that it’s gone for him, and the way that he shows up every single day — when you talk about unbelievable teammates, he is that. He comes in, and he’s happy. He’s one of the best guys ever. He’s always making the guys laugh. It’s a testament to who he is. The way that last year ended, he didn’t play much, and for him to come in and to play as well as he has, you want to say about mental toughness or whatever it is, I have so much respect for the way that he’s went with his business.”

Rod Brind'Amour discussing the importance of going into a four-day break between games and heading to Finland with a win...

"That's a good point. I mean, it's a lot of distractions with (the trip to Finland). Everyone has to pack. We were just on the road. So, they come home, and then you're all talking about is Finland, and yet we've got a game to play. In all of this, that's probably the most impressive thing that I take away from the group is that we came ready to play. It was about business, and now we can focus on this trip."