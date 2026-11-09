Excitement Abounds As Canes Fly To Finland

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are accustomed to hefty travel days when facing the Seattle Kraken away from Lenovo Center, but not like this.

En route to Helsinki, Finland, for the 2026 NHL Global Series, both clubs are logging between eight and 10 hours in the air ahead of games on Nov. 12 and 14. On top of that is a seven-hour time zone difference for the Carolina crew, leaving players and staff with the task of adjusting their circadian rhythms to a brand new pace in just a few days.

How do you prepare for something like that? Ask someone who's done it before.

"For me, the flight to Europe is tough because ultimately you'd have to go to bed as soon as you step on that plane, and then only sleep for two, three hours, and then get up. But I think if you can somehow get a couple hours of sleep at some point, then it's just a matter of staying awake until 9, 10, 11 p.m. the next day, and you know, work it from there," said Nikolaj Ehlers, who played in the 2018 edition of the Global Series with Winnipeg.

A taxing trek? Sure. But on the other side lies a unique opportunity for each player.

"A lot of fun," recalled the Danish forward of his experience eight years ago. "Obviously, I'm from Europe, so being able to go to Europe and play some hockey is always a fun experience. Hopefully, one day it'll be in Denmark. But it gets the team on a fun road trip kind of thing where we get to hang out a lot and experience some new things together as a team, and play some fun games. So it was a lot of fun."

Logan Stankoven remembers it being "very dark and cold" during his 2024 Global Series adventure as a member of the Dallas Stars, but similarly left with fond memories.

"I think it was a great experience," he said. "I think it's great for the fans, great for the country. It's always nice to see different places. I thought Helsinki was a pretty cool city, right on the water there. Good people, good food, so I enjoyed it."