Excitement Abounds As Canes Fly To Finland

"I love seeing other cultures, and especially where some of our guys are from, so taking that opportunity is really cool..."

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© Cato Cataldo/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are accustomed to hefty travel days when facing the Seattle Kraken away from Lenovo Center, but not like this.

En route to Helsinki, Finland, for the 2026 NHL Global Series, both clubs are logging between eight and 10 hours in the air ahead of games on Nov. 12 and 14. On top of that is a seven-hour time zone difference for the Carolina crew, leaving players and staff with the task of adjusting their circadian rhythms to a brand new pace in just a few days.

How do you prepare for something like that? Ask someone who's done it before.

"For me, the flight to Europe is tough because ultimately you'd have to go to bed as soon as you step on that plane, and then only sleep for two, three hours, and then get up. But I think if you can somehow get a couple hours of sleep at some point, then it's just a matter of staying awake until 9, 10, 11 p.m. the next day, and you know, work it from there," said Nikolaj Ehlers, who played in the 2018 edition of the Global Series with Winnipeg.

A taxing trek? Sure. But on the other side lies a unique opportunity for each player.

"A lot of fun," recalled the Danish forward of his experience eight years ago. "Obviously, I'm from Europe, so being able to go to Europe and play some hockey is always a fun experience. Hopefully, one day it'll be in Denmark. But it gets the team on a fun road trip kind of thing where we get to hang out a lot and experience some new things together as a team, and play some fun games. So it was a lot of fun."

Logan Stankoven remembers it being "very dark and cold" during his 2024 Global Series adventure as a member of the Dallas Stars, but similarly left with fond memories. 

"I think it was a great experience," he said. "I think it's great for the fans, great for the country. It's always nice to see different places. I thought Helsinki was a pretty cool city, right on the water there. Good people, good food, so I enjoyed it."

For many players, this trip presents a chance to visit a new country, or at least one they don't call home. For a few, like Finns Sebastian Aho, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Juuso Välimäki, it's a homecoming they've been waiting years for.

“Very excited. Happy. I’ve been dreaming about it for 10 years," Aho said in March, when the Canes were announced as a participant in this year's event. "When they announce the teams [for these games], you usually don’t see Carolina there, and you’re always like, ‘Bummer.’ But [this is] worth the wait."

Already among the greatest Finnish players in NHL history, Aho serves as a headliner to this year's event. Aside from ranking fifth among Finns in all-time NHL goals (320) and seventh in points (737), he also served as assistant captain for his national team's run to the bronze medal at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, just months before bringing the Stanley Cup back to his homeland to celebrate some more.

His 11-year journey from second-round NHL Draft selection to champion at multiple levels is what endears Aho to those around him, and it's why his teammates and coaches alike are eager to see him soak in the moment that lies ahead.

"That's the part that you get excited about," said Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour. "I mean, this is a chance for, you know, Fishy in particular [to receive recognition]. He's been such a great Hurricane, and [it's a] chance for him to kind of showcase his importance to us, and [give] a little payback for his supporters back home. So, I'm looking forward to that kind of reaction for him because he deserves it."

"To have a superstar Finnish player on our team and to go over there and play in Finland is something very special, and we're all very happy for him that we have this chance," echoed Taylor Hall.

With that chance also comes the pressure of being "Tour Guide Fishy," but as usual, Aho's handling it with ease.

“I’ve got a few things planned for the boys to just kind of show our culture a little bit,” Aho told NHL.com. “Obviously, there’s not like big surprises. Everyone knows kind of what it’s about, but I think it’s awesome. I think we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Seventeen of the 24 traveling Hurricanes are from North America, with many embarking on their first trip to Finland. Some will arrive eager to see the sights, while others may lay a bit lower, but there's a good time in it for everyone.

"Once you step off the plane in Europe, [the realization is] immediate that you're in a different country. I'm sure that's kind of how they feel 24/7 when they're here," said Hall. "It's just a different vibe, and I love going to Europe. I love trying the food, the different restaurants. Obviously, saunas and all that, I'm excited for. And then the games are going to be awesome."

Of course, underneath the overall novelty of the trip, there are four points up for grabs. For a team that prides itself on playing like a "machine," there's little room for a let-down performance, even in a different environment.

Still, as is the case throughout the 84-game grind, there's a time for work and a time for everything else, and the Canes are eager to make the most of both this week.

"I love seeing other cultures, and especially where some of our guys are from, so taking that opportunity is really cool. And then obviously, you know, we want to play well, and that's why we're going there. It's business," said Brind'Amour. "But we do have some time in there to hopefully take in what's over there, and that's what I'm looking forward to."

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The 2026 NHL Global Series Finland games are set for Thursday, Nov. 12, at 12 p.m. ET and Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on Hurricanes Hockey Network.

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