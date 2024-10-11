'The Local' Restaurant Set To Open Oct. 17

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Local, a new restaurant across the street from the Lenovo Center at 1235 Hurricane Alley Way, will open on Thursday, October 17.

The restaurant and bar will open with a limited menu as it continues to work through item creation and testing, and will accept customers on a reservations-only basis during this time.

The Local’s working menu is available on their new website, which also gives fans the ability to purchase tailgate packages for events at Lenovo Center and NC State football games. The Local’s food truck will be present at all Hurricanes home games, near the South plaza. Additional events and information, including the return of the popular in-person Canes Corner radio show, will be announced soon.