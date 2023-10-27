News Feed

Preview: October 27 vs. San Jose

Preview: October 27 vs. San Jose
Necas 'The Star of the Show' In Canes' Return Home

Necas 'The Star of the Show' In Canes' Return Home
Projected Lineup: October 26 vs. Seattle

Projected Lineup: October 26 vs. Seattle
Canes Reassign Kochetkov To Syracuse

Canes Reassign Kochetkov To Syracuse
Preview: October 26 vs. Seattle

Preview: October 26 vs. Seattle
Injury Report: Pesce To Miss Several Weeks

Injury Report: Pesce To Miss Several Weeks
Hall of Fame Game Date Changed

Hall of Fame Game Date Changed
Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame
Canes Blanked By Lightning

Canes Blanked By Lightning
Projected Lineup: October 24 at Tampa

Projected Lineup: October 24 at Tampa
Canes Recall Coghlan From Springfield

Canes Recall Coghlan From Springfield
Preview: October 24 at Tampa Bay

Preview: October 24 at Tampa Bay
Injury Report: Aho, Andersen, and Svechnikov Close To Returns

Injury Report: Aho, Andersen, and Svechnikov Close To Returns
Canes Reassign Burke To Colorado

Canes Reassign Burke To Colorado
Mailbag #68: Dissecting The Start

Mailbag #68: Dissecting The Start
Canes End Western Swing With More Special Teams Horrors

Canes End Western Swing With More Special Teams Horrors
Projected Lineup: October 21 at Colorado

Projected Lineup: October 21 at Colorado
Preview: October 21 at Colorado

Preview: October 21 at Colorado

Svechnikov Activated From Injured Reserve

Forward suffered a torn ACL against Vegas on March 11

10.27.23 Svech
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve.

Svechnikov, 23, suffered a torn ACL against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 11 and underwent season-ending surgery on March 14. He missed Carolina’s final 33 regular-season and playoff games in 2022-23, and he has not appeared in any of the team’s eight contests this season. Svechnikov has registered 264 points (112g, 162a) in 347 career NHL games with the Hurricanes, including 55 points (23g, 32a) in 64 contests in 2022-23. The 6’3”, 199-pound forward has scored 53 goals and registered 329 hits since the start of the 2021-22 season, and he is one of only five NHL skaters with at least 50 goals and 300 hits over that span, alongside Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa), J.T. Miller (Vancouver), Alex Ovechkin (Washington) and Timo Meier (San Jose/New Jersey). Selected second overall by Carolina in the 2018 NHL Draft, Svechnikov was named to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career last season and joined Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa) and Quinn Hughes (Vancouver) as the fourth player from his draft class to skate at the event. The Barnaul, Russia, native represented his home country at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2018, posting a team-high five assists in five games at the tournament.

Worth A Click

Injury Report: Pesce To Miss Several Weeks

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame Game Date Changed

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Canes Begin Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24 Announced

2023-24 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Info