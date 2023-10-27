Svechnikov Activated From Injured Reserve

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve.

Svechnikov, 23, suffered a torn ACL against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 11 and underwent season-ending surgery on March 14. He missed Carolina’s final 33 regular-season and playoff games in 2022-23, and he has not appeared in any of the team’s eight contests this season. Svechnikov has registered 264 points (112g, 162a) in 347 career NHL games with the Hurricanes, including 55 points (23g, 32a) in 64 contests in 2022-23. The 6’3”, 199-pound forward has scored 53 goals and registered 329 hits since the start of the 2021-22 season, and he is one of only five NHL skaters with at least 50 goals and 300 hits over that span, alongside Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa), J.T. Miller (Vancouver), Alex Ovechkin (Washington) and Timo Meier (San Jose/New Jersey). Selected second overall by Carolina in the 2018 NHL Draft, Svechnikov was named to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career last season and joined Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa) and Quinn Hughes (Vancouver) as the fourth player from his draft class to skate at the event. The Barnaul, Russia, native represented his home country at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2018, posting a team-high five assists in five games at the tournament.