Canes Activate Taylor Hall

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated forward Taylor Hall from injured reserve. In addition, the team has assigned forward Skyler Brind’Amour to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

About Taylor Hall:

The 34-year-old, who is in his 17th NHL season, has registered five points (3g, 2a) in eight games with Carolina this season.

The Calgary, Alberta native registered 48 points (18g, 30a) in 80 regular-season games in 2025-26 with the Hurricanes.

The 6’1”, 210-pound winger added 19 points (7g, 12a) in 19 playoff appearances to help the Carolina win the 2026 Stanley Cup, ranking second on the club in assists and points.

The five-time NHL All-Star recorded career-highs in goals (39), assists (54) and points (93) in 2017-18 to help the New Jersey Devils qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2012 and win the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player.

Hall was originally selected first overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Draft and has totaled 305 goals, 487 assists and 792 points in 997 career NHL games with Edmonton, New Jersey, Arizona, Buffalo, Boston, Chicago and Carolina.

About Skyler Brind’Amour: