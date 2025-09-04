Struttin' Stormy: Why?

RALEIGH, N.C. - Buoy, Gritty, Stanley C. Panther - eat your heart out.

When the Carolina Hurricanes revealed their new road uniforms on Wednesday, a multitude of layers stood out, but perhaps none more than the object gracing the right shoulder. A mark that began as "a fun retail activation" years ago had proven to be so popular with fans, it had now made its way, or strutted its way, rather, onto the ice as a part of the team's paraphernalia.

"We did an audit of every NHL team's shoulder patches, and we saw that there weren't a lot of unique marks there. There wasn't a lot of creativity," Canes VP of Marketing Matt Sutor said. "And so, we thought, how can we branch out? How can we be a little different than your standard NHL team?"

Placed upon merchandise over the last several seasons, the success of Struttin' Stormy products "stared in the face" of the Canes' business staff as they worked their way through the year-long creative process of coming up with new white sweaters.

Melding their out-of-the-box desires with an ability to pay homage to the collegiate nature of the triangle, the inclusion of the collegiate-esque ice hog became a no-brainer.

"Whether it's Duke, UNC, NC State, ECU, you go down the list, and everybody has one of these old monikers," President Doug Warf reasoned at the team's media availability inside Carolina Pro Shop. "(The logo is) one we came up with as just a 'let's see how it plays.' Fans have loved it, and I think that's what we've heard a lot. Any time we put it out, it's, 'When is it going to make an appearance on a jersey?' And I think this is the perfect time."