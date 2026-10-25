Positives Aplenty On Successful State Fair Road Trip

Next Man Up...

Embarking on the trip without Jordan Staal (calf tear) and Taylor Hall (upper-body injury), the Canes were already down a pair of important pieces up front.

Losing Mark Jankowski, who had become the NHL's hottest scorer with goals in six consecutive games, in the first battle of the trip took the Canes from "banged up" to down one quarter of their forward group.

As Rod Brind'Amour likes to tell the media, and assuredly reminds his team, no one was going to feel sorry for them.

How would they respond?

Carolina did so by flexing its depth and getting key performances from a few secondary pieces.

Among those who stepped up to the plate was Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Just 10 days ago, the 26-year-old was on the outside looking in when it came to the lineup, relegated to the role of extra that he'd fulfilled for most of last season.

Earlier this month, Brind'Amour had candidly said that it was up to Kotkaniemi to figure out what his role on this team was going to be. And after filling a void at wing for a few games with Hall and Seth Jarvis out of the lineup, the losses of Jankowski and Staal allowed him to move back to his natural position.

No. 82 not only turned in four points in five contests on the trip, including three goals, but also played a critical role on both the power play and penalty kill.

In addition to him, a two-goal showing from Nic Deslauriers was a key reason for the victory in Vancouver, and a pair of points for Juuso Välimäki in his first two games with the club is not to be overlooked.

Going 3-1-1 on the trip, Carolina proved that their depth can still get it done.

"With the guys out, we've had guys that came in to the lineup and have really stepped up," Nikolaj Ehlers said. "We did that all last year, and it seems like it's started that way again this year. I'm proud of the guys in here. It sucks that we have guys out, but we've got to play with the guys that we have, and these guys step up. That's exciting for our team."