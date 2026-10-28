Recap: Aho's Late Goal Lifts Canes Past Bruins

RALEIGH, N.C. - Sebastian Aho scored 10:19 into the third period to break a 1-1 deadlock and lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

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A goal for each side bookended a penalty-laden first period, with Pavel Zacha potting the first on a Boston power-play 91 seconds in and Jackson Blake answering for Carolina at the other end, just 52 ticks before the buzzer. In between, Nic Deslauriers and Tanner Jeannot dropped the gloves for a marathon bout that riled up a capacity crowd catching its team in action for the first time in two weeks.

Steering clear of the penalty box in the second period, Carolina enjoyed more of a territorial edge with an 8-2 shot advantage in the middle frame, only to be thwarted by Boston's Jeremy Swayman. In the Canes' own end, a Jesperi Kotkaniemi goal-line clearance ensured the contest was tied entering the third period.

As the battle rounded the midway mark of the third period, the league leaders finally had their way and broke through. Just one minute after Boston rang iron at the other end, Andrei Svechnikov broke into the zone and sent a centering feed that William Carrier slowed up just enough for Aho to swat home from close range.

Playing from in front for the first time, Carolina went to work defending its lead for the ensuing 9:41. Back-to-back late penalties threatened to allow the Bruins back into the contest, but the Canes' killers held strong to help the team pick up points for the fourth straight game (3-0-1).

At the forefront, Pyotr Kochetkov finished with 14 total saves on 15 shots to move to 8-0-0 between the pipes this season.