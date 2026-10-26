Injury Report: Hall Hopeful To Return To Action On Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. - As the Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice at Lenovo Center for the first time in nearly two weeks on Monday, so too did forward Taylor Hall, returning to team practice after sustaining an upper-body injury on Oct. 13.

Hall worked on a line with Jordan Martinook and Seth Jarvis during the skate, a placement that could indicate he'll be prepared to suit up against Boston. Speaking to reporters afterward, Hall was bullish on his odds to take on his former team.

"I think I'll be in tomorrow, barring anything unexpected," he said. "But yeah, I feel good. Would have loved to have been on the trip, but a little break for me."

Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour struck a more measured tone when asked about Hall's status, but was pleased to be adding to his lineup after seeing several pieces sidelined over the last two weeks.

"He's been out for a while, so (I'm not sure) if he's good for tomorrow or not. But obviously, a good sign that he was out there," said the Canes' coach.

While it was tough to miss out on the Canes' cross-continent jaunt, the break actually presented a unique opportunity for the 34-year-old Hall. Hurricanes players rarely get to experience the State Fair, as it traditionally forces the team into an extended road trip, but taking his kids to the annual event provided some of the highlights of his time away from the rink.

"Family time," he said, when asked how he spent the last fortnight. "Just kind of enjoying the weather here. It was fantastic weather in Raleigh, and I went to the State Fair a couple times with my kids."

Following a five-game absence, some rust is to be expected whenever Hall does return to the lineup. Practicing with the group helps, but it's impossible to replace the experience gained through live reps.

"It's just the rust, and [executing] at game speed," said Brind'Amour of the hardest part of returning from injury. "You know, you practice there in good condition, but to go out there and play a real game at NHL pace is hard to replicate in practice."

Echoing his coach's thoughts, Hall pointed to a couple of specific scenarios he understands he'll have to get used to handling once more.

"I mean, just being under pressure. Like when you get a bobbling puck on the wall and you have to make a play, or you have to make a quick read," he said. "Those are things that you tend to lose as you miss games. You can't really replicate some of those game reps and just being under the gun in a game, but I hope that I can just pick it up pretty quickly and go from there."

(Editor's Note: Hall was activated from injured reserve on Monday afternoon, after the time of publication.)