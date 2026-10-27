Projected Lineup: October 27 vs. Boston

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are hoping to have at least one returning face in their lineup on Tuesday when they take on the Boston Bruins.

Mark Jankowski, who has been out of the lineup since Oct. 17 with a lower-body injury, and Taylor Hall, who has been sidelined since Oct. 13 with an upper-body injury, are both considered options for this evening.

As of yesterday, Hall looked like the more likely option, saying he felt good to go after fully participating in Monday's practice at Lenovo Center. The veteran forward took the ice with the team this morning, but left about five minutes in and did not return. Rod Brind'Amour did not seem concerned and said he thought Hall would be alright.

As for Jankowski, he started this morning's skate as an extra, but when Hall left the ice, he began working with the group in normal duties. The 32-year-old told reporters that he, too, felt ready to return.

Jankowski has goals in his last six games, the longest active streak in the NHL before his injury.

Among the forwards who are certainly healthy, Logan Stankoven will try to turn his three-game goal streak into four. With eight total on the season, he enters Tuesday's play tied for eighth among all NHL skaters.

With no changes expected on defense, Pyotr Kochetkov should get the net for a second straight game. Turning in a 24-save shutout on Saturday in St. Louis, the 26-year-old backstop is a perfect 7-0-0 thus far this season.

Catch the battle between division leaders tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards (if only Taylor Hall returns...)

Carrier - Aho - Svechnikov

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Hall - Martinook - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Deslauriers

Forwards (if only Mark Jankowski returns...)

Carrier - Aho - Svechnikov

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Jankowski - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Deslauriers

Forwards (if both Mark Jankowski and Taylor Hall return...)

Carrier - Aho - Svechnikov

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Jankowski - Jarvis

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Välimäki

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

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Injuries

Taylor Hall (Upper-Body Injury | Skating with the team as of Oct. 26)

Mark Jankowski (Lower-Body Injury | Skating with the team as of Oct. 26)

Jordan Staal (Calf Tear | Expected To Be Out "A Month or Two" From Oct. 13)

Scratches

TBD

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PP1: Aho, Blake, Ehlers, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall/Jankowski, Jarvis, Kotkaniemi, and Stankoven, with Välimäki