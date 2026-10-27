Preview: October 27 vs. Boston

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes return to home ice to take on the Boston Bruins in a battle between two of the league's best.

---

When: Tuesday, October 27

Where: Lenovo Center

Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET

How To Watch: ESPN | Full Broadcast Info

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 9-2-2 (20 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-0 Win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 24

---

Bruins Record: 9-2-1 (19 Points - 1st, Atlantic Division)

Bruins Last Game: 6-4 Win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, Oct. 24