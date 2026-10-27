Preview: October 27 vs. Boston

Canes drop the puck at Lenovo Center for the first time in two weeks

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By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes return to home ice to take on the Boston Bruins in a battle between two of the league's best.

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When: Tuesday, October 27

Where: Lenovo Center

Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET

How To Watch: ESPN | Full Broadcast Info

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 9-2-2 (20 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-0 Win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 24

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Bruins Record: 9-2-1 (19 Points - 1st, Atlantic Division)

Bruins Last Game: 6-4 Win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, Oct. 24

Gameday Central

Get ready for your trip to Lenovo Center with the Canes' gameday hub! Find out when doors/lots open, purchase parking, check out activations and more.

Last Time Out...

  • A Pyotr Kochetkov shutout headlined a standout showing for the Canes in St. Louis, as they topped the Blues 4-0.
  • Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis each recorded two assists, while Sean Walker, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Logan Stankoven and Nikolaj Ehlers lit the lamp.
  • Kochetkov's 24-save donut moved him to 7-0-0 on the year, one win shy of matching the franchise record for longest season-opening winning streak by a goaltender.

Hall Good?

  • The Canes may have a returning piece to their lineup this evening, in the form of forward Taylor Hall.
  • Injured on Oct. 13 in the team's win over Washington, the veteran forward was a full participant in Monday's practice at Lenovo Center and said he felt good to return to playing action this evening.
  • Rod Brind'Amour did not confirm or deny whether he'd be back in the mix, but if he is, it will be Hall's 998th NHL game, and he'll look to pick up where he left off, producing five points in his last five games before the injury.

Stankoven's Scoring...

  • Forward Logan Stankoven returns home with goals in three consecutive games.
  • Now with eight goals in 13 games this season, he paces the team and enters Tuesday's play tied for seventh among all NHL skaters.

In Net...

  • With two days of no games since the team's last contest, it feels likely that Pyotr Kochetkov gets the opportunity to continue his torrid start to the year after recording a 24-save shutout in St. Louis.
  • The 27-year-old is already the second goaltender in franchise history to start a season 7-0-0, and a win in his next start would tie Frederik Andersen for the longest season-opening winning streak by a Hurricanes/Whalers goaltender.
  • Conversely, should the team elect to continue the rotation it has followed for the last five games, Brandon Bussi would be in line for his third home-ice appearance this season. Bussi has helped the team take points in four of his six starts, most recently backstopping the team's 6-5 shootout loss in Edmonton.

On The Other Side...

  • The Bruins bring an eight-game point streak (7-0-1) into tonight's contest, a stretch that has them hot on the heels of Carolina for the top spot in the Eastern Conference
  • Boston's offense has been the catalyst to its recent run, having scored six goals in each of the last two games and four or more in each of the seven wins on this eight-game heater.
  • On the year, the B's have produced an average of four goals per game, a figure bested only by Edmonton (4.36) and Colorado (4.08).
  • David Pastrnak leads the club in scoring with 17 points in 12 games, including five goals and nine points in his last five. Meanwhile, 2025 seventh-overall pick James Hagens co-leads all NHL rookies in goals (4) and points (9), and ranks T-3rd in assists (5).
  • In net, it's been Jeremy Swayman's show to run. Starting nine of the team's 12 outings, the Anchorage, Alaska native boasts the league's seventh-best goals against average (2.20) and sixth-best save percentage (.920) (min. 5 GP).

2026-27 Broadcast Information

The most up-to-date information about how to watch the Canes on Hurricanes Hockey Network, catch national broadcasts, stream out-of-market games and more.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jordan Staal is expected to miss "anywhere from a month or two" after suffering a tear in his calf on Sunday, Oct. 11. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 15.
  • Forward Taylor Hall suffered an upper-body injury on Oct. 13, but could return to the lineup as soon as tonight.
  • Forward Mark Jankowski is expected to rejoin the Canes for their morning skate on Oct. 27, but is not expected to play. Jankowski suffered a lower-body injury during the team's win in Winnipeg and has missed the team's last four games.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes are scheduled to wear their black uniforms. To view the full home uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday. They'll be back in game action at Lenovo Center on Thursday, taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Oct. 29 vs. Columbus | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hurricanes Hockey Network | Tickets | Parking

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