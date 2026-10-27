Preview: October 27 vs. Boston

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes return to home ice to take on the Boston Bruins in a battle between two of the league's best.
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When: Tuesday, October 27
Where: Lenovo Center
Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET
How To Watch: ESPN | Full Broadcast Info
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
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Canes Record: 9-2-2 (20 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-0 Win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 24
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Bruins Record: 9-2-1 (19 Points - 1st, Atlantic Division)
Bruins Last Game: 6-4 Win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, Oct. 24