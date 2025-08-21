Sebastian Aho Ranked League's 13th-Best Center By NHL Network

Finnish star becomes second Carolina player listed in annual positional rankings

aho_8-21

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Last week, it was Jaccob Slavin getting the recognition in NHL Network's ranking of current defensemen.

This week, it's Sebastian Aho, who checks in at No. 13 in the platform's list of the top 20 centers in the league.

Leading the Canes in scoring for the seventh time in his nine-year career, Aho bagged 74 points in 79 games to once again earn a spot on the list. The Rauma, Finland native received Selke Trophy votes for his stellar two-way play and ranked T-2nd in shorthanded points (7) during the regular season.

He also enjoyed his most productive playoff run to date, rattling off 15 points in 15 games and winning 54.8% of faceoffs during the 2025 postseason - third-best among all players who participated in at least 250 draws.

Additionally, Aho shone at the 4 Nations Face-Off with a pair of assists in three games, and was one of the first six skaters named to Finland's preliminary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where he'll seek a fourth career international medal.

Originally selected 35th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, Aho sits fourth among members of his draft class in career points (631) and goals (283), with Edmonton's Connor McDavid the only center to slot above Aho in either category. His 10th NHL campaign kicks off in just over a month when the Canes open their regular season at Lenovo Center against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 9.

