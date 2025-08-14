Jaccob Slavin Ranked League's 8th-Best Defenseman By NHL Network

RALEIGH, N.C. - With only about a month to go until training camp, popular media sources around the league have begun their lead-up to the season ahead.

One of the most recent partakings was NHL Network ranking each position group, with them laying out their Top 20 defensemen this week. Carolina Hurricanes blueliner Jaccob Slavin was placed at #8.

The 31-year-old moves up five spots on the platform's list after a season in which he gained more national recognition than ever with his superb showing at the league's inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off.

Slavin reclaimed the top spot among all league defenders with 61 takeaways last season, a category he leads all skaters in since making his debut during the 2015-16 season (699). He also led the Canes with an average of 21:34 over 80 games.

A two-time winner of the Lady Byng Trophy - given to the player "adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability" - he was a finalist once again this summer, finishing fourth.

Inking an eight-year extension on July 1, 2024, #74 is locked in through the end of the 2031-22 season at a very team-friendly price of $6.3M.

“Jaccob might be the best defender in the NHL, and he has already cemented himself as one of the best players to ever put on a Hurricanes uniform,” said Canes General Manager Eric Tulsky last summer. “He is a crucial leader for our team, both on and off the ice, and keeping him in Carolina long term was a top priority.”

Originally selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, the Denver, Colo. native ranks 20th in the NHL with 1,241 blocked shots over the last 10 seasons. Slavin's 11th NHL season kicks off in just over a month when the Canes open their regular season at Lenovo Center against the New Jersey Devils on October 9.