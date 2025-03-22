Recap: Canes' Streak Snapped By Kings

LOS ANGELES - The Carolina Hurricanes came in hot but fell behind quickly on Saturday en route to a 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.
A frustrating first period put the Canes behind the eight-ball early as the Kings took a 3-0 lead despite Carolina carrying a 13-6 shot advantage.
LA tacked on another trio of tallies in just 2:43 to double their lead through the first half of the second stanza but Dmitry Orlov broke David Rittich's shutout bid with a slap shot from range that snuck through Logan Stankoven's netfront presence.
The two teams skated in scoreless hockey for much of the third period before trading goals just eight seconds apart in the final minutes. Mark Jankowski netted Carolina's second strike, notching his fifth goal in six games with the Canes.
Pyotr Kochetkov suffered his first loss in six outings, turning aside 18 shots in LA on Saturday.