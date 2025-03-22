Recap: Canes' Streak Snapped By Kings

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour giving his assessment of the defeat...

"The first two periods, I didn't mind. It's crazy to say in a 6-1 game. The third period was trash. Sometimes that happens in hockey. They made some nice plays and made some great shots on their chances early and then the game gets out of hand. I didn't really mind the first two periods, but obviously, we've got to be better."

Sebastian Aho summarizing the loss...

"We gave up too many scoring chances for them. They made us pay. It didn't feel like we were down three after the first. I thought right off the start we were okay and obviously the game is over there. 3-0 is tough to come back from. We gave up too much."

Rod Brind'Amour on moving on from today...

"You have to turn the page. There's areas where we want to keep getting better at. There's reasons they scored as many goals as they did. We gave up too much. We created enough offense. It's turning the page and making sure we don't let the bad vibes out of this game leak into the next one."

Sebastian Aho looking at the benefit of getting right back into action tomorrow...

"That's the beauty of this league. You get a next chance real quick. We'll regroup and get ready for tomorrow."