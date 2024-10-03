Recap: Canes Fall To Preds, But Raise Up For The Community

RALEIGH, N.C. - Goals from Felix Unger Sorum, Ryan Suzuki, Brendan Lemieux and Bradly Nadeau brought a sold-out Lenovo Center crowd to its feet, but the Hurricanes ultimately fell 6-4 to a veteran-laden Nashville Predators lineup in Wednesday's Community Preseason Game.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | TRAINING CAMP GROUPS | PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Three goals in the first 10:07 put the Preds ahead in the first, but Unger Sorum responded with a highlight-reel marker shortly after to get the Canes on the board. With Steven Stamkos on his hip, the 19-year-old powered his way to the front of the net and tucked a shot into the far-side top corner for his first of the preseason.

Following another late Nashville strike in the first, Suzuki's goal restored some momentum for Carolina in the second period as the 2019 first-rounder sent a centering pass off the stick of Scott Wedgewood, off the body of Dante Fabbro and into the back of the net.

A pair of Jonathan Marchessault tallies extended the visitors' lead in the final frame, but the Canes showed fight late. Unger Sorum picked up his second point of the night on Lemieux's strike, setting up the veteran in the slot for Carolina's third of the evening at 8:07 of the third. Nadeau then joined the fray in the waning moments of action, wiring a one-timer past Wedgewood on the power play at 19:38.

Canes netminder Yaniv Perets finished with 26 saves on 32 shots, including a penalty shot denial in the opening stanza.