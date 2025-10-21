Recap: Canes Dealt First Loss In Vegas

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the contest...

"I didn't mind the game. I thought we played pretty hard. They had a couple of fortunate bounces on the first two goals. They made good plays after, that's what they do. The talent level (for Vegas) is obviously off the charts. They capitalized. But, the first one we shot in our own net and the other one bounced off of us for a breakaway. It's tough. I thought the rest of the game was pretty even. Both teams were going at it pretty well. Both teams were 0-for on the power play, so that wasn't really a factor. We just weren't able to find an answer. I thought we played okay though."

Jordan Staal giving his assessment...

"Our first (period) wasn't great. They got a few bounces, but I thought we made some tough plays with the puck and didn't really get to our game, including myself. After that, we played a pretty solid game. They're a good team. Being down two is tough and we couldn't quite figure out how to get back into it."

Jordan Staal on the group turning the page from their first loss of the season...

"Obviously, it's been a great start to the road trip. We ran into a really good team, had a slow start, and that was the end of the game. But also, we have two big challenges ahead of us to finish off this road trip. We're going to have to regroup. We have a couple of days here to get the bodies right and the minds right and not let it creep into the next game. We have a huge challenge with the next one."