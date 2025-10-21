Recap: Canes Dealt First Loss In Vegas

LAS VEGAS - The Carolina Hurricanes suffered their first defeat of the 2025-26 season on Monday, falling 4-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
For just the second time this season, the Hurricanes found themselves trailing through 20 minutes after a Jack Eichel centering pass ricocheted in off a Canes stick and a Pavel Dorofeyev highlight-reel effort gave Vegas a 2-0 lead at the first break.
The second period saw Sebastian Aho quickly halve the deficit, slipping a wrist shot through Akira Schmid from the right circle and providing a platform for Carolina to climb back into the game. But the visitors' remaining chances failed to find twine, and a pair of late goals, including an empty-netter, gave Vegas a cushion to seal its win.
Frederik Andersen stopped 21 of 24 shots in his fourth appearance of the season.