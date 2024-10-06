Recap: Canes Conclude Preseason With Win In Nashville

Robinson, Gagner post three points apiece

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - With the game tied at three, Eric Robinson struck twice in the final 2:21 of the third to lift the Hurricanes past the Nashville Predators 5-3 at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Responding after the Predators erased a 3-2 Carolina lead earlier in the final frame, Robinson's game-winning goal - his second of three points on the night - came on a lovely tic-tac-toe passing play. Skating down the left-wing boards, Gleb Trikozov found Felix Unger Sorum in the right circle, who then fed a one-touch pass to Robinson on the back door to give the Canes their third and final lead of the night.

Robinson later potted an empty-netter to seal the victory as the Hurricanes concluded preseason play with a 4-1-1 record.

After being outshot 18-12 in the first period - but only conceding once, thanks to some steady work from Frederik Andersen between the pipes - the Canes evened the score at one apiece on Josiah Slavin's second of the preseason at 4:20 of the second.

Justin Robidas started the play along the boards, finding Robinson near the goal line for a spinaround pass to Slavin streaking through the slot.

Just under three minutes later, Carolina grabbed its first lead of the night through Bradly Nadeau on a one-timer teed up by Scott Morrow and Sam Gagner. The goal was Nadeau's second of the preseason after scoring against the Preds on Wednesday.

Nashville again knotted things up at two midway through the frame, but Gagner made it a multi-point evening with another go-ahead goal in the waning moments of period two. The goal went down as unassisted, but some hard work below the goal line by Tyson Jost and Robinson was key to Gagner ultimately poking home a loose puck in the crease.

Additional Observations...

  • After being "overmatched" in Wednesday's matchup against an experienced Predators roster, the younger Canes responded well with a bounce-back showing on Saturday. Give credit to the goaltending in the contest from both Frederik Andersen and Spencer Martin, but it's a great sign to see the group step up in their second shot at the Preds' veterans.
  • It wasn't ALL youth in the Canes' lineup, though, and what an impression Sam Gagner left in the final preseason tilt. Skating in camp on a PTO, the 35-year-old chipped in a goal and two assists to earn third-star honors. Earlier in the contest, he was also first in the fray to support Scott Morrow when he found himself amidst some angry Preds. Regardless of what the future holds for the 17-year vet, he certainly set the example for his teammates on Saturday.

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to be off on Sunday and return to practice Monday.

Next Game: Friday, October 11 vs. Tampa Bay | OPENING NIGHT presented by Lenovo | Tickets | Parking

Interested in donating to the Canes' Hurricane Helene relief efforts? Text ""CanesRelief" to 41444.

