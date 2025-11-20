Prospect Report: Cerrato's Still Hot, Unger Sorum's Stepping Forward

RALEIGH, N.C. - All levels of play are officially over one month into their hockey season. Some Carolina Hurricanes prospects have turned their hot starts into steady seasons, while some have picked up the pace since our last update.

Here are some things you should know about the future of the organization:

2025 second-round selection Charlie Cerrato continues to be one of the best producers at the NCAA level this season. With 20 points in 14 games, he currently sits third out of all skaters, even with Penn State facing the top two teams in the country the past two weekends. Next month, Cerrato will play with the United States Collegiate Selects at the 2025 Spengler Cup in Switzerland.

continues to be one of the best producers at the NCAA level this season. With 20 points in 14 games, he currently sits third out of all skaters, even with Penn State facing the top two teams in the country the past two weekends. Next month, Cerrato will play with the United States Collegiate Selects at the 2025 Spengler Cup in Switzerland. 2024 fifth-round pick Justin Poirier is still thriving in his first season at school, currently just one of six players with double-digit goals in all of NCAA play. Pacing the Univ. of Maine in scoring, his 15 points are also tied for the most by any freshman in the country.

is still thriving in his first season at school, currently just one of six players with double-digit goals in all of NCAA play. Pacing the Univ. of Maine in scoring, his 15 points are also tied for the most by any freshman in the country. And lastly, on a team loaded with 12 NHL-drafted prospects, junior Jayden Perron is heating up at the Univ. of Michigan. Racking up 12 points in his last nine games, the 2023 third-round choice is continuing to round out his game after spending his first two years at the Univ. of North Dakota.

"He's a very talented winger, similar to Jackson Blake," Hurricanes Special Advisor to the General Manager Justin Williams reviewed of Perron. "When he has the puck, he's one of the most dynamic people on the ice."