Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 3 at NJD

Canes call upon Andersen for a third straight game

25_Playoffs_ProjectedLineup_Home_Round1Game3_2568x1444
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

NEWARK, N.J. - Already armed with a 2-0 series lead, the Carolina Hurricanes are not expected to make any lineup changes on Friday as they face the New Jersey Devils for Game 3.

Frederik Andersen has been dynamite for Carolina to start the best-of-seven set, allowing just one goal in each of the first two games. Turning away 48 out of 50 shots faced, it will be the first time since the 2024 postseason that he'll be starting three consecutive contests.

In front of him, a goal and an assist in Game 2 now has Jordan Martinook leading the team with three points this series. Martinook ran roughshod over New Jersey in the 2023 playoff series between the two teams, recording 10 points in the Canes' five-game series win.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -170

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Robinson - Roslovic - Carrier

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Mark Jankowski

Tyson Jost

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Roslovic, and Stankoven with Burns

News Feed

Preview: Round 1, Game 3 at NJD

Travel Day: Embracing The Road

'We're A Resilient Bunch': Inside The Canes' Game 2 Victory

Weldon Mills Unveils Hurricanes-Branded Bottle

Recap: Andersen, Martinook Spark Canes' Game 2 Win

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 2 vs. NJD

Preview: Round 1, Game 2 vs. NJD

Canes 'Trying To Improve' For Game 2

Recap: Stankoven Strikes Twice As Canes Take Game 1

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 1 vs. NJD

Preview: Round 1, Game 1 vs. NJD

Jarvis, Aho Named Carolina PHWA Award Winners

Playoff Quotebook: Ready For Action

Quotebook: Nikishin's First Practice In Carolina

Brent Burns Named Chiasson Award Winner

Canes Recall Khazheyev From Chicago

Hurricanes Announce Game 1 Promotions

Round 1 Preview: Canes vs. Devils