Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 3 at NJD

NEWARK, N.J. - Already armed with a 2-0 series lead, the Carolina Hurricanes are not expected to make any lineup changes on Friday as they face the New Jersey Devils for Game 3.
Frederik Andersen has been dynamite for Carolina to start the best-of-seven set, allowing just one goal in each of the first two games. Turning away 48 out of 50 shots faced, it will be the first time since the 2024 postseason that he'll be starting three consecutive contests.
In front of him, a goal and an assist in Game 2 now has Jordan Martinook leading the team with three points this series. Martinook ran roughshod over New Jersey in the 2023 playoff series between the two teams, recording 10 points in the Canes' five-game series win.
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Jarvis - Aho - Blake
Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov
Martinook - Staal - Stankoven
Robinson - Roslovic - Carrier
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Goaltenders
Andersen
[Backup: Kochetkov]
Injuries
Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)
Scratches
Mark Jankowski
Tyson Jost
Riley Stillman
PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere
PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Roslovic, and Stankoven with Burns