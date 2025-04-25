Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 3 at NJD

NEWARK, N.J. - Already armed with a 2-0 series lead, the Carolina Hurricanes are not expected to make any lineup changes on Friday as they face the New Jersey Devils for Game 3.

Frederik Andersen has been dynamite for Carolina to start the best-of-seven set, allowing just one goal in each of the first two games. Turning away 48 out of 50 shots faced, it will be the first time since the 2024 postseason that he'll be starting three consecutive contests.

In front of him, a goal and an assist in Game 2 now has Jordan Martinook leading the team with three points this series. Martinook ran roughshod over New Jersey in the 2023 playoff series between the two teams, recording 10 points in the Canes' five-game series win.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -170

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Robinson - Roslovic - Carrier

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Mark Jankowski

Tyson Jost

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Roslovic, and Stankoven with Burns