Quotes & Notes From Saturday In New Jersey

Thoughts from Rod Brind'Amour, Jackson Blake and Seth Jarvis ahead of Game 4

lead_4-26

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

NEWARK, N.J. - Just 12 hours had passed since their Game 3 double overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils, but the Carolina Hurricanes were huddled together on Saturday afternoon, reviewing video and moving on to tomorrow's Game 4.

Using rest as a weapon, the team did not skate today, but Rod Brind'Amour, Jackson Blake, and Seth Jarvis all spoke to the media at the team's hotel. Here are a few notable quotes from their availabilities:

About Last Night...

Seth Jarvis when asked what New Jersey did well in Game 3...

“They played a good game. They limited us. I think we only had three shots in the first period, which isn’t good enough. I think they did a good job of putting the pressure on us, making us break the puck out. We knew they’d be a desperate team and we just didn’t match it.”

Rod Brind'Amour on trying to get back to having more control at 5-on-5...

“That’s what both teams are trying to do at the exact same time. They got the better of us last night, I thought we were good in spurts but not overall enough to win. Give (our guys) credit, we fought back and gave ourselves a chance, but you’ve got to have more than that at this time of year.”

Jackson Blake on what the team can do to make life even more difficult for a banged-up Devils blue line...

"Me included, I think we all just have to finish [our checks]. We don't have to put them through the boards, but at least bump guys, right? Let them know we're coming. They have guys playing over 30 minutes out on defense. If we bump them and make it hard on them to break pucks out, [that would be good]. Last night, it wasn't easy, but it wasn't the way we wanted to make it on their defensemen. We've just got to wear them down, get pucks behind them and finish checks. Sooner or later, they're bound to turn a couple of them over."

Rod Brind'Amour echoing Blake's thoughts on the team's level of physicality...

“We needed to probably do a better job on that. We were at times, but like I said, it needs to be a more consistent effort all the way around to give ourselves a better chance at winning a hockey game.”

Looking Ahead...

Rod Brind'Amour on potential lineup changes to the forwards/defense...

“You always consider changes. We’ve got guys that we want to get in there. It all comes down to making that final decision here, and I don’t think we’ve made it yet. But yeah, there could be changes.”

Rod Brind'Amour on potentially going back to Frederik Andersen for Game 4...

“We have yet to have that real discussion. If he feels good, there’s no reason not to keep putting him in there. He’s playing really well and gave us a chance yesterday to win that hockey game, and that’s what you need.”

Seth Jarvis laying out the keys to having success in Game 4...

"Being more direct with our game and not trying to do too much. Last game we got caught trying to make plays that weren't there. We were trying to force some stuff and you have to be alright with chipping it in. I think that's where New Jersey did a really good job (in Game 3), forcing us to break it out. I think that's something we can definitely build off of. I think we did good in the first two games, but last game we kind of got away from it. Just be a little more simple, especially early on kind of set the tone for the rest of the game."

Jackson Blake on what he does to turn the page from a late night like last night and get ready for Sunday afternoon's puck drop...

"Last night it was like 11:45 p.m. when the game ended. I've just got to get as much sleep as I can. I'm pretty good at sleeping, so I always love a good nap. [I just have to] take care of my body, eat well, and do everything I can to gear it up for 3 p.m. tomorrow. It's coming quick and I think that's honestly good for our team to just get right back at them tomorrow. Good rest, good health, healthy food."

Game 5...

New Jersey's victory last night guaranteed that there will be a Game 5 in the series, set to take place at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

Although puck drop for the contest is not yet determined, tickets for the contest are on sale now.

It is possible that the NHL announces the start time for the contest following the conclusion of Saturday's games.

