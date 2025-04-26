Quotes & Notes From Saturday In New Jersey

About Last Night...

Seth Jarvis when asked what New Jersey did well in Game 3...

“They played a good game. They limited us. I think we only had three shots in the first period, which isn’t good enough. I think they did a good job of putting the pressure on us, making us break the puck out. We knew they’d be a desperate team and we just didn’t match it.”

Rod Brind'Amour on trying to get back to having more control at 5-on-5...

“That’s what both teams are trying to do at the exact same time. They got the better of us last night, I thought we were good in spurts but not overall enough to win. Give (our guys) credit, we fought back and gave ourselves a chance, but you’ve got to have more than that at this time of year.”

Jackson Blake on what the team can do to make life even more difficult for a banged-up Devils blue line...

"Me included, I think we all just have to finish [our checks]. We don't have to put them through the boards, but at least bump guys, right? Let them know we're coming. They have guys playing over 30 minutes out on defense. If we bump them and make it hard on them to break pucks out, [that would be good]. Last night, it wasn't easy, but it wasn't the way we wanted to make it on their defensemen. We've just got to wear them down, get pucks behind them and finish checks. Sooner or later, they're bound to turn a couple of them over."

Rod Brind'Amour echoing Blake's thoughts on the team's level of physicality...

“We needed to probably do a better job on that. We were at times, but like I said, it needs to be a more consistent effort all the way around to give ourselves a better chance at winning a hockey game.”