NHL Announces Canes & Devils Game 5 Start Time

RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL has announced that Game 5 between the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils, set for Tuesday, April 29, will start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The game will take place at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. and tickets for the game are on sale now here.

In addition to the game being broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network South, TNT will air the game nationally. The game will be televised on SN360 and TVA Sports in Canada.

To view all available broadcast and schedule information, click here.