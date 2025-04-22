Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 2 vs. NJD

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are not expected to make any lineup changes as they aim to take a 2-0 series lead over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

That includes between the pipes, where Frederik Andersen appears to be in line to start consecutive games for the first time since the 2023-24 playoffs. The Danish backstop turned aside 23 of 24 Devils shots in a sterling Game 1 performance and has a .912 save percentage in 20 career playoff games with the Canes.

Among the cast of skaters in front of Andersen, Logan Stankoven will try to follow up on his two-goal Game 1 while Jaccob Slavin inches toward a franchise benchmark - his next outing will see him pass Rod Brind'Amour for the third-most playoff games played in franchise history (73), trailing only teammates Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho (75 each).

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Robinson - Roslovic - Carrier

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Mark Jankowski

Tyson Jost

Riley Stillman

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Roslovic, and Stankoven with Burns