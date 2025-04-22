Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 2 vs. NJD

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are not expected to make any lineup changes as they aim to take a 2-0 series lead over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.
That includes between the pipes, where Frederik Andersen appears to be in line to start consecutive games for the first time since the 2023-24 playoffs. The Danish backstop turned aside 23 of 24 Devils shots in a sterling Game 1 performance and has a .912 save percentage in 20 career playoff games with the Canes.
Among the cast of skaters in front of Andersen, Logan Stankoven will try to follow up on his two-goal Game 1 while Jaccob Slavin inches toward a franchise benchmark - his next outing will see him pass Rod Brind'Amour for the third-most playoff games played in franchise history (73), trailing only teammates Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho (75 each).
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Jarvis - Aho - Blake
Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov
Martinook - Staal - Stankoven
Robinson - Roslovic - Carrier
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Goaltenders
Andersen
[Backup: Kochetkov]
Injuries
Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)
Scratches
Mark Jankowski
Tyson Jost
Riley Stillman
PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere
PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Roslovic, and Stankoven with Burns