Projected Lineup: November 9 at Toronto

Bussi to make fifth NHL start

25-26_ProjectedLineup_110925_TOR_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

TORONTO - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a fourth consecutive win tonight when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

The team had key pieces William Carrier and Eric Robinson return to the lineup last night in the team's 6-3 win over Buffalo, with Robinson netting the game-winning goal in the third period. Although the two started the night on the same line, flanking Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Carrier was moved mid-game back alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook, a position he'd frequently operated in before being injured on Oct. 23.

As for the rest of the forwards, Andrei Svechnikov enters tonight's contest with six points in his last six games, including four goals. He was one of four Hurricanes who had multiple points last night, joining Sebastian Aho, Kotkaniemi, and Charles Alexis Legault.

The cast of skaters will operate in front of Brandon Bussi tonight, who will make his fifth NHL start. It will be his first action since Oct. 30, when he turned in an impressive 26-save win over the New York Islanders.

---

Today's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Robinson

Defense

Nikishin - Walker

Miller - Nystrom

Reilly - Legault

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Jalen Chatfield (Upper-Body Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Midsection Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

Gavin Bayreuther

Mark Jankowski

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Miller

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Nikishin and Walker

