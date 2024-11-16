Projected Lineup: November 16 vs. Ottawa

Martin expected to start, Necas to try and extend career-best point streak

Projected Lineup 11.16 16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Spencer Martin is expected to make his second NHL start of the season as the Carolina Hurricanes host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Martin is forced into action with Frederik Andersen (lower-body injury) out long-term and Pyotr Kochetkov (unspecified injury) getting hurt on Wednesday in Utah. Rod Brind'Amour said following the skate that the team could have gone with Kochetkov tonight if needed, but they are taking a cautious approach.

Carolina recalled goaltender Yaniv Perets late on Friday, and the second-year option could back up Martin this evening.

In front of the Canes' crease, the group is set to dress the same 18 skaters that they've rolled with for the last two games.

Seth Jarvis (upper-body injury) is not expected to play this weekend. The team hopes to have him back practicing at some point next week.

Martin Necas will try to move further up the Canes record books, as he carries an 11-game point streak into this evening's contest. With 22 points during the run, he is tied for the most points by an NHL skater since October 22, neck-and-neck with Kirill Kaprizov and Nathan MacKinnon.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Jost - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Starting Goaltender

Martin

-

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Lower-Body | No Set Timetable for Return)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Seth Jarvis (Upper-Body | Will Not Play This Weekend)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Unspecified, | Day-to-Day)

Scratches

Ty Smith

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns and Walker

