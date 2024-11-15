Hurricanes Recall Yaniv Perets From Chicago

Goaltender has gone 1-2-0 in three appearances with Chicago this season

11.14.24 Yaniv

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Yaniv Perets from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Perets, 24, has posted a 1-2-0 record, 3.67 goals-against average, .825 save percentage in three AHL games with Chicago this season. He spent the 2023-24 season with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL, registering an 18-11-3 record, 2.99 GAA, .889 SV% and two shutouts in 34 games. The 6’1”, 181-pound goaltender made his NHL/Hurricanes debut in relief against Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024, stopping the only shot he faced over 12:46 in the third period.

Perets earned a 34-4-3 record, 1.49 GAA, .931 SV% and 10 shutouts in 41 NCAA games with Quinnipiac in 2022-23, leading the Bobcats to the first national championship in program history. In parts of three seasons at Quinnipiac from 2021-23, he posted a 56-9-5 record, 1.34 GAA, .935 SV% and 21 shutouts. The netminder was selected as a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in college hockey, in both 2021-22 and 2022-23. He was also named the ECAC Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22. The Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., native signed with the Hurricanes as an undrafted free agent on April 11, 2023.

