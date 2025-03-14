Projected Lineup: March 14 vs. Detroit

RALEIGH, N.C. - Seeking a sixth straight win as they host the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes will roll out the same group of skaters that picked up consecutive win No. 5.

Unfortunately, that means another night out of the lineup for Dmitry Orlov, who is nearing a return, and Andrei Svechnikov, who has yet to return to practice since sustaining an upper-body injury in the team's win over Winnipeg on Sunday.

"I said the other day that I thought Orlov could probably have played today. I think it's just wise to wait until he's a hundred percent," said Canes Coach Rod Brind'Amour during his pregame availability. "Svech is still not feeling great. He hasn't practiced, so I would hope (he can return) next week, but I don't know."

Of the Canes expected to play tonight, no skater has been hotter than Seth Jarvis, who enters tonight's tilt on a three-game goal-scoring streak. His team-leading 26th of the season started the scoring in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Tampa and tied him for the second-most shorthanded strikes in the NHL this season with four.

Assuming the recent rotation between the pipes continues, Frederik Andersen (8-5-0 | 2.17 GAA | .911 SV%) is expected to get the start tonight after Pyotr Kochetkov (24-11-3 | 2.43 GAA | .905 SV%) picked up the win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Andersen would be aiming for a third consecutive victory and is 12-1-1 with a .926 save percentage and three shutouts in 14 career games against Detroit.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -260

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Roslovic

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Robinson - Jankowski - Jost

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Morrow - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple Of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Dmitry Orlov (Upper-Body Injury | Return Expected "Right Around The Corner" On March 11)

Andrei Svechnikov (Undisclosed | Timetable TBD)

Scratches

N/A

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Hall and Jarvis with Gostisbehere

PP2: Kotkaniemi, Roslovic and Stankoven with Burns and Walker