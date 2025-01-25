Projected Lineup: January 25 at NY Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. - One day after they became Hurricanes in a blockbuster three-team trade, Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall will debut with their new team on the road against the New York Islanders.

While Rod Brind'Amour did not share pre-game where the two will slot into the team's lineup, it is entirely possible that the two-time All-Star and 2022 Stanley Cup Champion, Rantanen, slots in next to his fellow Finn, Sebastian Aho.

Another Finn, Jesperi Kotkaniemi will try to find the back of the net for a fourth consecutive game. Should he do so, it would tie his career-best streak, which came during his time in Montreal.

Between the pipes, Pyotr Kochetkov (18-9-2 | 2.47 GAA | .904 SV%) will play his 100th NHL game, backstopping the Carolina Hurricanes against the New York Islanders.

The 25-year-old is 3-0-1 in his last four appearances, picking up wins over top-tier teams in Dallas, Toronto, and Vegas.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Rantanen - Aho - Blake/Hall/Svechnikov

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Blake/Hall/Svechnikov

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Blake/Hall/Svechnikov - Jaaska - Roslovic

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Hall/Rantanen, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall/Rantanen, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns