Projected Lineup: January 25 at NY Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. - One day after they became Hurricanes in a blockbuster three-team trade, Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall will debut with their new team on the road against the New York Islanders.
While Rod Brind'Amour did not share pre-game where the two will slot into the team's lineup, it is entirely possible that the two-time All-Star and 2022 Stanley Cup Champion, Rantanen, slots in next to his fellow Finn, Sebastian Aho.
Another Finn, Jesperi Kotkaniemi will try to find the back of the net for a fourth consecutive game. Should he do so, it would tie his career-best streak, which came during his time in Montreal.
Between the pipes, Pyotr Kochetkov (18-9-2 | 2.47 GAA | .904 SV%) will play his 100th NHL game, backstopping the Carolina Hurricanes against the New York Islanders.
The 25-year-old is 3-0-1 in his last four appearances, picking up wins over top-tier teams in Dallas, Toronto, and Vegas.
-
-
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Rantanen - Aho - Blake/Hall/Svechnikov
Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Blake/Hall/Svechnikov
Martinook - Staal - Jarvis
Blake/Hall/Svechnikov - Jaaska - Roslovic
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Goaltenders
Kochetkov
[Backup: Andersen]
-
Injuries
William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)
Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)
Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)
Scratches
Riley Stillman
-
PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Hall/Rantanen, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere
PP2: Blake, Hall/Rantanen, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns