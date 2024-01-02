Projected Lineup: January 2 at New York

Canes to start the new year without Jesper Fast

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

NEW YORK - Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast will miss his first game of the season on Tuesday when the team faces the New York Rangers.

Leaving Saturday's win over Toronto during the first period after taking a hit to the head, Rod Brind'Amour said that the steady winger will be out of the lineup for an unknown amount of time.

The hole in the lineup will be filled by Brendan Lemieux, who will play for the first time since December 9 in Vancouver.

A former Ranger himself, Lemieux is expected to skate alongside Jack Drury and Michael Bunting tonight, while Stefan Noesen jumps up in the lineup.

No changes are expected to the team's stable of six defensemen and Pyotr Kochetkov was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate.

Since December 12, the Canes have earned points in seven of Kochetkov's eight starts, and the netminder has produced a .930 save percentage.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Lemieux - Drury - Bunting

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Jesper Fast (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

Preview: January 2 at New York

Aho Named NHL's First Star of the Week

Mailbag #74: Ended The Year Hot

Aho Adds Three More Points As Canes Beat Toronto

Projected Lineup: December 30 at Toronto

Preview: December 30 at Toronto

Svechnikov Scores Three In Win Over Montreal

Projected Lineup: December 28 vs. Montreal

Preview: December 28 vs. Montreal

Aho's Monster Night Leads Canes To Victory In Nashville

Projected Lineup: December 27 at Nashville

Preview: December 27 at Nashville

Canes Recall Raanta From Chicago

Two Canes Prospects To Participate In 2024 World Junior Championship

Canes 'Not Sharp' In Loss To Islanders

Projected Lineup: December 23 vs. New York

Preview: December 23 vs. New York

Mailbag #73: Jack Drury

