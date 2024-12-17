Projected Lineup: December 17 vs. NY Islanders

RALEIGH, N.C. - Pyotr Kochetkov is set to return to action on Tuesday as the Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders.

The 25-year-old backstop had a rare game off on Sunday after playing the Canes' previous five outings. Expected to be his 35th career game against a Metropolitan Division opponent, Kochetkov is 21-8-4 with a .909 save percentage in divisional contests over four seasons.

In front of their crease, the team is expected to stick with the same lineup of skaters that earned them a 4-1 victory over Columbus to close out the weekend.

Martin Necas leads the team with seven points in six games since the calendar has flipped to December. Sebastian Aho, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Andrei Svechnikov all have six points in the same amount of games.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Robinson - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Roslovic - Jost - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Tokarski]

Injuries

Jack Drury (Hand | Out "At Least Four Weeks" From Dec. 12)

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Jost, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns