Projected Lineup: December 13 vs. Ottawa

RALEIGH, N.C. - Sebastian Aho, Shayne Gostisbehere and Martin Necas will seek to extend their point streaks to five games as the Carolina Hurricanes host the Ottawa Senators at Lenovo Center on Friday.

After initially debuting some new groupings on Tuesday, the Canes changed up their lines mid-game en route to a comeback win over the Sharks, and appeared in the same sets on Thursday and Friday. Rod Brind'Amour reunited the line of Necas, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Eric Robinson amidst the absence of Jack Drury, who is out for "at least a few weeks" following surgery to repair a broken hand.

Tyson Jost, recalled on Wednesday due to Drury's injury, slotted in at center between Jackson Blake and William Carrier.

Between the pipes, Pyotr Kochetkov seems headed for a fifth straight start. The Russian netminder was in the net usually occupied by the starter and was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -200

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Carrier - Jost - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Tokarski]

-

Injuries

Jack Drury (Hand | Out At Least A Few Weeks)

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Jost, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns