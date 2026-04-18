Preview: Round 1, Game 1 vs. Ottawa

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes begin their postseason journey on home ice, as they start their series against the Ottawa Senators at Lenovo Center.
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When: Saturday, April 18
Puck Drop: 3:00 p.m. ET
Watch: ESPN, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | **Learn More**
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
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Canes Regular-Season Record: 53-22-7 (113 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division; 1st - Eastern Conference)
Canes Last Game: 2-1 Win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, April 14
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Senators Regular-Season Record: 44-27-11 (99 Points, 5th - Atlantic Division; WC2 - Eastern Conference)
Senators Last Game: 3-1 Win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, April 15