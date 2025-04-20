Preview: Round 1, Game 1 vs. NJD

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes kick off their quest for a Stanley Cup on Sunday as they host the New Jersey Devils for Game 1 of their first-round series.

-

When: Sunday, April 20

Puck Drop: 3:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -210

-

Canes Regular Season Record: 47-30-5 (99 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 7-5 Loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, April 17

-

Devils Regular Season Record: 42-33-7 (91 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Devils Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, April 16