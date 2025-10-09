Preview: October 9 vs. New Jersey

Canes battle Devils in playoff rematch on Opening Night

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils on Opening Night, presented by Lenovo, as they kick off the 2025-26 campaign.

When: Thursday, Oct. 9

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 0-0-0 (0 Points, T-2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Loss (OT) to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, October 4 (Preseason)

Devils Record: 0-0-0 (0 Points, T-2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Devils Last Game: 4-3 Loss (SO) to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, October 4 (Preseason)

Preseason Review...

  • Carolina went 1-3-2 in their six exhibition contests, electing to take a cautious approach throughout and playing most of their lineup regulars in just one or two games.
  • Of those expected to be in the lineup tonight, rookie Alexander Nikishin led the group with four games played.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen played two periods in two different games, stopping 26 out of 28 shots faced.

Meaningful Debuts...

  • Summer acquisitions Nikolaj Ehlers and K'Andre Miller will make their official team debuts this evening. They'll be joined by Alexander Nikishin, who played in four playoff games during the spring, and potentially goaltender Brandon Bussi.
  • Ehlers signed a six-year contract in free agency, while Miller agreed to an eight-year extension after being acquired from the New York Rangers. Nikishin comes aboard after six seasons in the KHL. Bussi was claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

Season-Opening Success...

  • Starting their eighth year with Rod Brind'Amour behind the bench, the Canes are 5-1-1 under him in their first game of the season.
  • Their lone regulation loss came last year, falling 4-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In Net...

  • Tonight will feature one of Frederik Andersen, Pyotr Kochetkov, or Brandon Bussi between the pipes for Carolina.
  • Rod Brind'Amour said on Wednesday that he wasn't sure of Kochetkov's status after the goalie was "nicked up" in the past few days. If he can't go, the team's latest addition would presumably suit up behind Andersen.
  • Andersen, 36, begins his 13th NHL season and his fifth with the Canes. Since the start of the 2021-22 campaign, he has gone 82-35-5 with the team, carrying a 2.27 goals against average and a .915 save percentage. Respectively, those rank first and tied for sixth among all NHL goaltenders who have played at least 100 games during that time.
  • Kochetkov, 26, is on Carolina's opening night roster for just the second time. Last season was his first full year at the NHL level, going 27-16-3 over the course of a team-leading 47 games.
  • Bussi, 27, enters his fourth full professional season. A 2023 AHL All-Star, he has registered a record of 63-31-13 over 111 American Hockey League games.

On The Other Side...

  • Unlike the playoff meeting between the two sides in the spring, the Devils come to town with a healthy Jack Hughes. The 24-year-old had 70 points in 62 games last season and now enters his sixth season in the NHL as one of the best players in the game.
  • Although he missed some time during training camp, former Hurricane Brett Pesce is expected to be in the lineup for New Jersey. He'll be on the right side of a blue line that also includes Dougie Hamilton. On the other hand, Stefan Noesen remains sidelined with an injury of his own.
  • In net, Jacob Markstrom is expected to have the reins once again. He begins his second season in New Jersey and currently ranks seventh among all active netminders with 534 games played.

Injury Updates...

  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov did not practice on Wednesday. Rod Brind'Amour said he was unsure if he would be available for tonight's contest.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their black uniforms. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are set to practice on Friday before hosting the Philadelphia Flyers at Lenovo Center on Saturday.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Oct.11 vs. Philadelphia | 7:00 p.m. ET | Margaritaville Night | Tickets | Parking

