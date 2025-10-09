Preview: October 9 vs. New Jersey

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils on Opening Night, presented by Lenovo, as they kick off the 2025-26 campaign.

When: Thursday, Oct. 9

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 0-0-0 (0 Points, T-2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Loss (OT) to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, October 4 (Preseason)

Devils Record: 0-0-0 (0 Points, T-2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Devils Last Game: 4-3 Loss (SO) to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, October 4 (Preseason)