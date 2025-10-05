Canes Acquire Brandon Bussi Off Waivers

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired goaltender Brandon Bussi off waivers from the Florida Panthers. In addition, the Hurricanes placed goaltender Cayden Primeau on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bussi, 27, has appeared in 111 career AHL games with the Providence Bruins, going 63-31-13 with a 2.61 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and eight shutouts. He was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2022-23, after earning a 22-5-4 record with a 2.40 goals-against average and .924 save percentage. The Sound Beach, NY, native played collegiately at Western Michigan, where he was 46-25-5 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.