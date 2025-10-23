Preview: October 23 at Colorado

DENVER - After suffering their first loss of the season on Monday, the Carolina Hurricanes will try to get back to their winning ways on Thursday as they take on the Colorado Avalanche.

---

When: Thursday, Oct. 23

Puck Drop: 9:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 5-1-0 (10 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, October 20

---

Avalanche Record: 5-0-2 (12 Points, 1st - Central Division)

Avalanche Last Game: 4-3 OT Loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday, October 21