Preview: October 23 at Colorado

Canes seeking bounce-back result in the Mile High City

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
DENVER - After suffering their first loss of the season on Monday, the Carolina Hurricanes will try to get back to their winning ways on Thursday as they take on the Colorado Avalanche.

---

When: Thursday, Oct. 23

Puck Drop: 9:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 5-1-0 (10 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, October 20

---

Avalanche Record: 5-0-2 (12 Points, 1st - Central Division)

Avalanche Last Game: 4-3 OT Loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday, October 21

Last Time Out...

  • Carolina was dealt its first loss of the season on Monday night in Vegas.
  • Sebastian Aho scored the lone goal, extending both his and Seth Jarvis' point streak to six games. Nikolaj Ehlers picked up his first point as a Hurricane with the secondary assist.
  • Frederik Andersen stopped 22 of 25 shots in his fourth appearance of the season.

Throwback Battle...

  • With the Avalanche debuting their new retro Nordiques uniforms tonight, the Canes will make it a full throwback battle by sporting their white Whalers jerseys.
  • The first of three appearances for Carolina's retro set this season, the matchup will feature Whalers and Nordiques threads in the same game for the first time in 30 years.
  • Both teams will again wear their old-school styles at Lenovo Center on Jan. 3.

Going Ghostless...

  • After initially hoping Shayne Gostisbehere's injury would not see him miss more than one game, Rod Brind'Amour said on Monday that the high-scoring blueliner had been sent home.
  • In his absence, Charles Alexis Legault will skate in his second NHL game tonight. K'Andre Miller shifts from the second power play group to the first, while Jesperi Kotkaniemi is set to take the opening on "PP2".

In Net...

  • Frederik Andersen and Brandon Bussi have rotated starts through the road trip thus far. If the trend continues, Bussi would be in line to start tonight. However, with a two-day break between games, it's certainly possible that the team goes back to their ace.
  • Andersen suffered his first loss on Monday, but also made a highlight reel save in the effort. He's 3-1-0 on the year, with an .894 SV% and 2.46 GAA.
  • Should the Canes elect to go with Bussi, it would be his third NHL start. The 27-year-old backstopped wins over the Sharks and Kings in the past week, and is sporting a 1.97 GAA and .911 SV%.

On The Other Side...

  • The Avs dropped a 4-3 OT decision to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday, despite former Hurricane Martin Necas scoring within the final three minutes to force the extra frame.
  • Necas has recorded at least one point in each of Colorado's seven games this season, leading his club with 11 points in that span.
  • Another former Cane, Brent Burns, is set to be honored for playing his 1,500th game earlier this season with a pregame ceremony. Burns signed in Colorado this summer after spending the last three years in Raleigh.
  • In net, the Avs have been without starter Mackenzie Blackwood to start the season as he battles back from injury. In his stead, though, Scott Wedgewood has performed admirably, starting all seven games and going 5-0-2 with a .927 SV% and 1.84 GAA.

Injury Updates...

  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (lower-body injury) was ruled out for "at least a week" by Rod Brind'Amour on Saturday, Oct. 11. He is not with the team on their current road trip.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Tuesday, Oct. 14.
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury) "tweaked something" in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 18. On Monday, Oct. 20, Rod Brind'Amour said that the defenseman had returned to Raleigh, rendering him unavailable until the team returns home.

What Are We Wearing?

  • Carolina's white Whalers uniforms will make their season debut against Colorado's Nordiques set. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to travel to Dallas post-game and practice there on Friday. They'll then close out their six-game road trip at American Airlines Center on Saturday.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Oct. 25 at Dallas | 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Oct. 28 vs. Vegas | 6:30 p.m. ET | Hispanic Heritage Night | Tickets | Parking

