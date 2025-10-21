Colorado Avalanche Unveils Specialty Jersey

As it celebrates 30 years of Colorado Avalanche hockey, the club announced the launch of their Quebec Nordiques specialty jerseys. As part of the Heritage Series, this jersey will pay homage to the franchise’s time in Quebec. The Avalanche will wear this jersey for the first of seven times this season on October 23rd against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Avalanche Nordiques Jersey Schedule

October 23, 2025, vs. Carolina Hurricanes

November 29, 2025, vs. Montreal Canadiens

January 3, 2026, at Carolina Hurricanes

January 12, 2026, vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

March 16, 2026, vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

April 1, 2026, vs. Vancouver Canucks

April 11, 2026, vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The jersey will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. MT online, with in-person sales beginning at Noon MT at the Altitude Authentics store at Ball Arena, which will be open until 7 p.m. MT.

Three features of the jersey that stand out are the igloo, the fleur-de-lis, and the color palette.

“Nordiques” translates to “Northerners” in English, and the igloo logo is representative of the rugged landscape and northern climate of Quebec. The igloo opening also closely resembles the letter “N”. This central element of the jersey uniquely captures the pride and connection of the Quebec Nordiques to the northern regions of the province.

The prominent inclusion of the fleur-de-lis along the bottom hem and adorning the shoulders of the jersey is a nod to the Quebec provincial flag and represents pride in the French-Canadian heritage.

Inspired by the French flag, the blue, red, and white color palette is meant to symbolize the importance of the province’s French-Canadian roots.

Tickets to see the jersey in action can be purchased for all seven games at Ticketmaster.com. Starting October 24, fans can purchase a limited-edition Nordiques hat with ticket to the 11/29, 1/12, 3/16, 4/1, or 4/11 home game at ColoradoAvalanche.com/Nordiques with the Heritage Series Ticket Package.