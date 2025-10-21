Canes Set To Wear Whalers Uniforms On Thursday In Colorado

DENVER - The Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche are turning back the clock on Thursday, paying homage to each franchise's history when the two teams meet at Ball Arena.

With the Avalanche returning their Quebec Nordiques sweaters for the first time this season, the Canes have also packed their vintage attire, set to take the ice in their Hartford Whalers gear.

The Nordiques and Whalers were both in the Adams Division from 1981-1995 and met two times in the postseason.

Just the second time that the Whalers sweaters will be taken on the road by Carolina, the throwback attire will be on display beginning at 9 p.m. ET on FanDuel Sports Network South.

The jerseys will also be worn at Lenovo Center on Jan. 3, when Colorado comes to visit, and on Jan. 29 against the Utah Mammoth for Whalers Night presented by Sandbagger.

Tickets for the Jan. 3 and Jan. 29 games in Raleigh are available now. To view the Hurricanes' full uniform schedule, click here.