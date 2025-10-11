Preview: October 11 vs. Philadelphia

Canes host Flyers for a second straight Metro matchup to start the season

25-26_LeadGraphic_101125_PHI_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to continue their perfect start to the season on Saturday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at Lenovo Center.

-

When: Saturday, Oct. 11

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 1-0-0 (2 Points, T-2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, Oct. 9

-

Flyers Record: 0-1-0 (0 Points, T-7th - Metropolitan Division)

Flyers Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 9

Last Time Out...

  • K'Andre Miller made a major impact in his team debut on Thursday, recording a pair of goals in the team's 6-3 victory. His multi-point night was one of five, as he was joined in the two-goal performances by new teammate Seth Jarvis.
  • Jarvis scored the game-winner with 2:43 remaining in the third period, one of three goals in the final three minutes for the team.
  • In net, Frederik Andersen picked up the win, stopping 19 out of 22.

Miller Time...

  • Miller's multi-goal performance made him just the third defenseman in franchise history, and the first in almost 32 years, to score twice in his team debut.
  • Skating in a team-high 31 shifts, it was an impressive performance, given that the new blueliner was coming off of a major offseason surgery and did not play in any preseason games leading up to Thursday's opener.

Jarvy Party...

  • Meanwhile, Jarvis' double in Thursday's opener leaves him within striking distance of a milestone marker.
  • A duplicate performance tonight would give the 23-year-old 100 career goals. Only one other player - Ottawa's Tim Stutzle - from the 2020 NHL Draft class has reached that benchmark.

In Net...

  • Tonight will likely feature one of Frederik Andersen or Brandon Bussi between the pipes for Carolina.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov, who has been dealing with an injury, was set to be re-evaluated on Friday, according to Rod Brind'Amour. Not on the ice for the team's optional practice yesterday, it would be a shock to see #52 available in any capacity this evening.
  • Andersen, 36, starts his 13th NHL season with a record of 1-0. Thursday wasn't the busiest night of his career, and he'd like to have back at least one of the three that got by him, but at the end of the day, it was a victorious season-opener for "Zilla".
  • Bussi, 27, started his fourth full professional season by backing up on Thursday. Prior to the contest, he had just one practice with the team, joining them on Wednesday after being claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers.

On The Other Side...

  • The Flyers started Rick Tocchet's tenure as head coach by hanging with the Florida Panthers for most of Thursday night, but unfortunately came out on the wrong side of a 2-1 score.
  • New backstop Dan Vladar made 32 saves on 34 shots and Noah Cates scored the lone goal for the club.

Gameday Central

Get ready for the game with the official gameday hub of the Canes! Find the schedule, purchase parking, check out activations and more at the link below.

Injury Updates...

  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed injury) did not practice on Wednesday, was not available to dress on Thursday, and was set to be re-evaluated on Friday. There was no update available on him ahead of tonight's game.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their black uniforms. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are set to be off on Sunday. They'll return to practice on Monday before flying west to begin a six-game, two-week stint on the road.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, Oct. 14 @ San Jose | 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Oct. 28 vs. Vegas | 6:30 p.m. ET | Hispanic Heritage Night | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Miller's Memorable Canes Debut

Recap: Canes Outduel Devils For Season-Opening Win

Projected Lineup: October 9 vs. New Jersey

Preview: October 9 vs. New Jersey

Canes Looking Forward To Thursday's Season Opener

Canes, Lenovo Center Announce New Food Offerings For 2025-26 Season

Canes Announce 2025-26 Uniform Schedule

Highlights From Seth Jarvis' Episode Of FACEOFF: Inside The NHL

Know Before You Go: 2025-26 Season at Lenovo Center

Hurricanes Submit Opening Roster

Cayden Primeau Claimed Off Waivers By Toronto

Warf Resigns As Hurricanes Team President

What We Learned From The Canes' Preseason

Canes Acquire Brandon Bussi Off Waivers

Recap: Canes Conclude Preseason Play In Nashville

Canes Assign Givani Smith To Chicago Wolves

Preseason Preview: October 4 at Nashville

Canes Sign Givani Smith To One-Year Contract