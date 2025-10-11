Preview: October 11 vs. Philadelphia

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to continue their perfect start to the season on Saturday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at Lenovo Center.
When: Saturday, Oct. 11
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Canes Record: 1-0-0 (2 Points, T-2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, Oct. 9
Flyers Record: 0-1-0 (0 Points, T-7th - Metropolitan Division)
Flyers Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 9