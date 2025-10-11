Preview: October 11 vs. Philadelphia

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to continue their perfect start to the season on Saturday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at Lenovo Center.

When: Saturday, Oct. 11

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 1-0-0 (2 Points, T-2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, Oct. 9

Flyers Record: 0-1-0 (0 Points, T-7th - Metropolitan Division)

Flyers Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 9