Preview: November 29 vs. Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a 10th consecutive win on home ice on Friday when they host the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center.

When: Friday, November 29

Puck Drop: 3:00 p.m. ET

Watch: WRAL (OTA) | FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -140

Canes Record: 16-5-1 (33 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday, November 27

Panthers Record: 13-9-1 (27 Points, 2nd - Atlantic Division)

Panthers Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, November 27