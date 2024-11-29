Preview: November 29 vs. Florida

Canes and Cats meet for the first of two times in two days

Gameday 11_29 16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a 10th consecutive win on home ice on Friday when they host the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center.

-

When: Friday, November 29

Puck Drop: 3:00 p.m. ET

Watch: WRAL (OTA) | FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -140

-

Canes Record: 16-5-1 (33 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday, November 27

-

Panthers Record: 13-9-1 (27 Points, 2nd - Atlantic Division)

Panthers Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, November 27

Last Game...

  • For the second time this week, the Canes used multiple third-period goals to earn a come-from-behind victory, taking down the New York Rangers 4-3 on Wednesday.
  • Jack Drury (1G, 1A) and Martin Necas (2A) led the way offensively for Carolina, and Jackson Blake scored the game-winner with 7:59 left in regulation.
  • Spencer Martin earned his third win of the season in net, stopping 19.

Home Cooking...

  • Back at Lenovo Center for the third of three tilts this week, the Canes enter this afternoon's contest with nine straight wins on home ice.
  • It is the longest home win streak by any NHL team this season and it is now tied for the second-longest home win streak in team history. Only the 2008-09 Canes had a longer run, winning 12 in a row in Raleigh.
  • The Canes have scored an average of 4.60 goals per game at Lenovo Center, ranking second behind Vegas (4.70) in per-game scoring on home ice.
  • Carolina has outscored opponents 46-23 on home ice this season, the largest home differential in the NHL.
  • The Canes have also now sold out 78 consecutive home games.

Neci's Numbers...

  • Necas' two points on Wednesday moved him into sole possession of the league lead in points (37).
  • With another pair of assists, #88 now has 12 multi-point performances in 22 games. He had 11 all of last season (77 games). 12 multi-point games is tied with Kirill Kaprizov for the most in the NHL this season.

No Slowing Down Orly...

  • Defenseman Dmitry Orlov recorded an assist for the sixth consecutive game on Wednesday, giving him a new career-best point streak.
  • He is second among Canes defensemen in points (14), trailing only Shayne Gostisbehere (17) and he also leads the NHL in plus/minus at +19.

Power Play Prowess...

  • Carolina scored twice on the man advantage on Wednesday, marking their second consecutive game with multiple power-play goals.
  • It was also the fourth consecutive game that the Canes scored on the power play, moving their overall success rate for the season to 27.8% (7th - NHL).

In Net...

  • Spencer Martin improved to 3-2-1 on Wednesday with his victory over New York and could be in line for a third straight start should Rod Brind'Amour elect to ride the hot hand.
  • Brind'Amour said earlier this week that Pyotr Kochetkov was "feeling good" and was able to get on the ice, but remains in concussion protocol. Unless that changes, Yaniv Perets will be the second goaltending option today.

On The Other Side...

  • The Panthers snapped a four-game skid on Wednesday against the Atlantic Division-leading Maple Leafs.
  • Florida has had no problem creating offense this season, averaging 3.43 goals per game, sixth among all NHL teams. However, they've also given up 3.35 goals per game on average, seventh-most among all NHL club.
  • In net, Sergei Bobrovsky has an .889 sv% through 16 games, while Spencer Knight is 3-4 in eight games played.
  • Up front, Sam Reinhart is having a phenomenal season, leading the league with 17 goals.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a knee injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Canes announced on Friday, Nov. 21 that the goaltender would undergo surgery and be out of action for 8-12 weeks.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after going down during the team's game in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23. Rod Brind'Amour shared on Wednesday, Nov. 27 that the netminder is "feeling good" and was able to get on the ice for a bit that day. He hopes "it won't be very long" until Kochetkov can be back and playing.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their red uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes fly to Florida immediately post-game and will be back in action tomorrow against these same Panthers in their building.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Nov. 30 @ Florida | 4:00 pm
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Dec. 3 vs. Seattle | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

