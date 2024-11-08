Canes Partner With WRAL/Fox 50 For Brodacasts

Nov. 25 and Nov. 29 games will be available over the air

11.8.24 Broadcast Release
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has partnered with Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC) to simulcast two of the team’s FanDuel Sports Network game broadcasts on CBC’s flagship Triangle channels. The Hurricanes’ game against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, November 25 will air on FOX 50 at 7 p.m. The team’s 3 p.m. game on Friday, November 29 will be available on WRAL.

“We’re excited to partner with our friends at Capitol Broadcasting to expand access to our live broadcasts during Thanksgiving week,” said Warf. “Our team is off to another excellent start to the season and we appreciate FanDuel Sports Network working with us to help simulcast these games over the air on WRAZ and WRAL for our fans.”

In addition to Fox 50 and WRAL, the games will air on the following stations in the Carolinas owned by Gray Media and Hearst Television:

How To Watch Canes Games Over The Air

November 25 vs. Dallas
November 29 vs. Florida
Charlotte, NC – WBTV 3.2 
Charlotte, NC – WBTV 3.2
Greenville-New Bern, NC – WITN 7.2
Greenville-New Bern, NC – WITN 7.2
Columbia, SC – WPAM 18.1 and WIS 10.4 
Columbia, SC – WPAM 18.1 and WIS 10.4
Wilmington, NC – WILM 10.1
Greensboro, NC – WCWG 20.1
Charleston, SC – WZCH 35.3 and WCSC 5.7
Wilmington, NC – WILM 10.1
Greenville and Spartanburg, SC – WHNS 21.2
Charleston, SC – WZCH 35.3 and WCSC 5.7
Myrtle Beach, SC – WMBF 32.3
Greenville and Spartanburg, SC – WHNS 21.2
Myrtle Beach, SC – WMBF 32.3

“We are thrilled to partner with The Carolina Hurricanes and provide North Carolina with the opportunity to watch the best hockey team in the country,” said Joel Davis, VP & General Manager WRAL & FOX 50. “This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing viewers entertainment they care about and we’re excited to offer these holiday games free over-the-air to all hockey fans.”

About Capitol Broadcasting Company:

Capitol Broadcasting Company, Inc. is a diversified communications company which owns and/or operates WRAL-TV, WRAZ-TV, WRAL-FM, WRAL-HD2, WNGT-CD, WCMC-FM, WCMC-HD1, WDNC-AM, WCMC-HD2, WCMC-HD3, WCLY-AM, WCMC-HD4, Microspace, and WRAL Digital in Raleigh, NC; WILM-TV, WILT-LD and Sunrise Broadcasting in Wilmington, NC; The Durham Bulls Baseball Club, Bull City Hospitality, and Coastal Plain League in Durham, NC; The Holly Springs Salamanders in Holly Springs, NC; The Greenville Yard Gnomes in Greenville, NC; the American Underground startup hub in Durham, NC; and real estate interests including the American Tobacco Historic District in Durham, NC; Rocky Mount Mills in Rocky Mount, NC; MoJud Lofts in Greensboro, NC; and The Thread in Rock Hill, SC.

News Feed

Recap: Canes Pound Pens For Eighth Straight Win

Projected Lineup: November 7 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: November 7 vs. Pittsburgh

Recap: Necas Stays Hot As Canes Foil Flyers

Projected Lineup: November 5 vs. Philadelphia

Canes Help Asheville Rink Meet Funding Goal

Preview: November 5 vs. Philadelphia

Necas Named NHL's Second Star Of The Week

Recap: Necas, Orlov Lead Canes Past Caps

Projected Lineup: November 3 vs. Washington

Preview: November 3 vs. Washington

Hurricanes' Valuation Crosses $1B Threshold

Recap: Quick-Strike Canes Hammer Bruins On Halloween

Sticking Around: Blake To Remain With Canes

Injury Report: Andersen Considered Week-To-Week

Projected Lineup: October 31 vs. Boston

Preview: October 31 vs. Boston

Daniels Hired As Foundation Executive Director