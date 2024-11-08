Canes Partner With WRAL/Fox 50 For Brodacasts

RALEIGH, N.C. - Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has partnered with Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC) to simulcast two of the team’s FanDuel Sports Network game broadcasts on CBC’s flagship Triangle channels. The Hurricanes’ game against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, November 25 will air on FOX 50 at 7 p.m. The team’s 3 p.m. game on Friday, November 29 will be available on WRAL.

“We’re excited to partner with our friends at Capitol Broadcasting to expand access to our live broadcasts during Thanksgiving week,” said Warf. “Our team is off to another excellent start to the season and we appreciate FanDuel Sports Network working with us to help simulcast these games over the air on WRAZ and WRAL for our fans.”

In addition to Fox 50 and WRAL, the games will air on the following stations in the Carolinas owned by Gray Media and Hearst Television: