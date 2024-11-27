Preview: November 27 vs. NY Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a ninth consecutive win at Lenovo Center on Wednesday as they host the New York Rangers.

When: Wednesday, November 27

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -155

Canes Record: 15-5-1 (31 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-4 Win over the Dallas Stars on Monday, November 25

Rangers Record: 12-7-1 (25 Points, 4th - Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday, November 25