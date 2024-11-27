Preview: November 27 vs. NY Rangers

Canes host Metro Division showdown against the Rangers

Gameday 11_27 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a ninth consecutive win at Lenovo Center on Wednesday as they host the New York Rangers.

-

When: Wednesday, November 27

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -155

-

Canes Record: 15-5-1 (31 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-4 Win over the Dallas Stars on Monday, November 25

-

Rangers Record: 12-7-1 (25 Points, 4th - Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday, November 25

Last Game...

  • The Canes had one of their most memorable wins of the season on Monday, scoring five in the third period to come from behind and beat the Dallas Stars.
  • Sebastian Aho (1G, 3A) and Seth Jarvis (1G, 2A) led the way offensively for Carolina and Martin Necas moved into a tie for the league lead in scoring with his 11th multi-point night in 21 games.
  • Spencer Martin earned the win in net, stopping 15 shots.
  • It was Carolina's eighth consecutive win on home ice.

Neci's Numbers...

  • Not only does Martin Necas share a tie for the league lead in points (35) entering Wednesday's play, but he is also the fastest player to 35 points in franchise history.

  • 88 is the first Hurricane to lead the league or have a share of the league lead, in scoring since Rod Brind'Amour was tied with Marian Hossa on Nov. 16, 2006.

  • With a goal and an assist on Monday, his 11 multi-point games now rank second among all NHL skaters. Only Kirill Kaprizov of Minnesota (12) has more. His 20 points during November lead all NHL skaters.

Orly's Dishing Helpers...

  • Defenseman Dmitry Orlov enters tonight with an assist in five consecutive games.
  • Tied for the longest point streak in his NHL career, he now ranks second among all Canes blueliners with 13 points in 21 games. Only Shayne Gostisbehere (16 pts) has more.
  • Orlov also leads the NHL in +/- at +20.

Home Cooking...

  • Back at Lenovo Center for the second of three home tilts this week, the Canes enter tonight's contest with eight straight wins on home ice. They are the second NHL team this season to post a home-ice win streak of that length or more and it is now tied for the third-longest home win streak in team history.
  • Carolina has scored an average of 4.67 goals per game at Lenovo Center, ranking second behind Vegas (4.70) in per-game scoring on home ice.

In Net...

  • Spencer Martin improved to 2-2-1 on Monday with his victory over Dallas and could be in line for a second straight start should Rod Brind'Amour elect to ride the hot hand.
  • Yaniv Perets was called up on Sunday and backed up Martin on Monday.

On The Other Side...

  • The Rangers come to town on a three-game skid after being cumulatively outscored 14-6 by the Flames, Oilers, and Blues.
  • Despite recent struggles, New York boasts the league's second-best penalty kill with an 89.2% success rate.
  • Artemi Panarin leads the team with 26 points (12G, 14A), but has found the scoresheet in just one of his last four outings after his seven-game point streak was snapped.
  • Meanwhile, Will Cuylle enters tonight's tilt with points in five of his last seven, including four goals and three multi-point performances.
  • As expected, Igor Shesterkin has started the majority of games between the pipes for New York and posted 38 saves in a losing effort against St. Louis last time out. He is 8-6-1 on the season with a 2.91 GAA and .913 sv%.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a knee injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Canes announced on Friday, Nov. 21 that the goaltender would undergo surgery and be out of action for 8-12 weeks.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after going down during the team's game in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23. There is currently no timetable for his return.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Thursday. They'll return to game action on Friday, starting a back-to-back set against the Florida Panthers.
  • Next Game: Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Florida | 3:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

