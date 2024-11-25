Preview: November 25 vs. Dallas

Canes open a four-game week in which they'll take on three powerhouse clubs

Gameday 11_25 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes begin an important week of play at home against the Dallas Stars.

-

When: Monday, November 25

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX 50 (OTA), FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -125

-

Canes Record: 14-5-1 (29 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Loss (SO) to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 23

-

Stars Record: 13-6-0 (26 Points, 3rd - Central Division)

Stars Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, November 23

Last Game...

  • Carolina participated in their first shootout of the season on Saturday in Columbus, but did not get the desired result.
  • Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas both had multi-point nights, however, the Blue Jackets ultimately claimed the extra point.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was injured during overtime, forcing his removal from the game.

Home Cooking...

  • Back at Lenovo Center for the first of three home tilts this week, the Canes enter tonight's contest with seven straight wins on home ice. They are the third NHL team this season to post a home-ice win streak of that length or more.
  • Carolina has scored an average of 4.5 goals per game at Lenovo Center, ranking second behind Vegas in per-game scoring on home ice.
  • On the other side, Carolina's average of 2.0 goals allowed per game at home also ranks tied for second in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs and tonight's opponent, the Dallas Stars.

Finn-tastic Fish...

  • Sebastian Aho posted a goal and an assist on Saturday and has scored in three of his last five games, including a pair of multi-point performances in that span.
  • Aho has accrued 10 points across his last 10 outings and became the franchise's all-time leader in game-winning goals with a third-period tally in Philadelphia.
  • The 27-year-old ranks second on the team in scoring with 19 points (6G, 13A) in 20 games, and has posted 21 points (8G, 13A) in 21 career games against the Stars.

Another Way To Watch...

  • On Nov. 8, the Hurricanes announced a partnership with Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC) to simulcast the FanDuel Sports Network game broadcasts for tonight and Friday on CBC’s flagship Triangle channels.
  • In addition to the usual FDSN broadcast, tonight's game can be found on FOX 50 in the Triangle and on several other Over-The-Air channels in select markets in North and South Carolina. To learn more and view channel listings, click here.

In Net...

  • There's a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Carolina's crease tonight following Kochetkov's injury on Saturday. The team was off on Sunday, so no update was available, but the team did recall Yaniv Perets from Chicago (AHL).
  • If Kochetkov is not available, it would appear most likely that Spencer Martin would be in line to make his fourth start of the season, with Perets behind him.

On The Other Side...

  • No team in the NHL has allowed fewer goals (44) than the Dallas Stars this season.
  • Giving up an average of just 26.7 shots per night, the unit also has Jake Oettinger behind them, whose .918 save percentage ranks tied for eighth among NHL goaltenders (min. 10 GP).
  • Offensively, Matt Duchene leads the way with 23 points in 19 games.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a knee injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Canes announced on Friday, Nov. 21 that the goaltender would undergo surgery and be out of action for 8-12 weeks.
  • Forward Seth Jarvis (upper-body injury) was activated from injured reserve on Sunday, Nov. 24, and is available to play in tonight's game.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was removed from Saturday's game in Columbus due to an injury. No update was available post-game.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Tuesday and return to game action on Wednesday against the New York Rangers.
  • Next Game: Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. NY Rangers | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Canes Activate Jarvis From Injured Reserve

Canes Take Top Spot In ESPN's 'Future Power Rankings'

Recap: Canes Earn Point In Columbus

Projected Lineup: November 23 at Columbus

Preview: November 23 at Columbus

'The Slavin Sundae' Now Available at Two Roosters Locations

Inside The Brain of Seth Jarvis

Recap: Canes' Win Streak Snapped In New Jersey

Projected Lineup: November 21 at New Jersey

Frederik Andersen To Undergo Knee Surgery

Preview: November 21 at New Jersey

Recap: Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Flyers

Projected Lineup: November 20 at Philadelphia

Canes To Host Hockey Talks Game

Preview: November 20 at Philadelphia

Necas' Spectacular Start Built By Confidence

NHL Announces Makeup Date For Postponed Game

Lenovo Center To Host PWHL Takeover Tour™ Neutral-Site Game