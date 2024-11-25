Preview: November 25 vs. Dallas

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes begin an important week of play at home against the Dallas Stars.

-

When: Monday, November 25

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX 50 (OTA), FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -125

-

Canes Record: 14-5-1 (29 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Loss (SO) to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 23

-

Stars Record: 13-6-0 (26 Points, 3rd - Central Division)

Stars Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, November 23